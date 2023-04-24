GREENWICH, Conn., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) announced its launch as a new closed-end tender offer fund. The Fund will primarily invest in structured finance investments, specifically the equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. The collateral supporting these CLO vehicles consists of a diverse portfolio of senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is unrated or is rated below investment grade.

The Fund also announced that it has completed its first two portfolio investments. Consistent with its investment strategy, the Fund purchased a portion of a CLO equity tranche managed by a leading CLO manager with approximately four years remaining in its reinvestment period. The Fund also purchased a portion of a CLO BB-rated debt tranche managed by a different leading CLO manager. The portfolio characteristics and other metrics of those investments were consistent with the investment strategy described in the Fund’s prospectus.

The Fund has entered into a dealer manager agreement with CoastalOne Capital Markets to act as its dealer manager. The Fund expects to offer securities through financial advisors in both the independent broker dealer and registered investment advisor channels. Tim Snodgrass, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets at CoastalOne stated, “We’re excited to partner with Oxford Funds on the launch of the Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. and believe it will be well received by our clients and partners in wealth management.”

Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, registered closed-end management investment company primarily investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Park Income Fund, Inc.’s investment strategy may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

