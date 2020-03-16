Oxford Provides COVID-19 Update

ATLANTA, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM), which owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, in response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, today announced the temporary closure of all owned retail stores and restaurants in North America, effective March 17 through March 30. The Company will continue to pay its retail and restaurant associates during this time. In addition, the Company has broadly implemented a strategy for associates in its corporate and brand offices to work remotely. Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide’s e-commerce websites remain open for business.

“Our priority is and will continue to be the health and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities in which we live and work,” commented Thomas C. Chubb III, Chairman and CEO. “Our businesses are well-prepared and able to execute changes as needed. We are highly confident that Oxford has the financial strength and flexibility to navigate these unprecedented events.”

