Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Oxford Provides COVID-19 Update

Oxford Provides COVID-19 Update

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

ATLANTA, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM), which owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, in response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, today announced the temporary closure of all owned retail stores and restaurants in North America, effective March 17 through March 30.  The Company will continue to pay its retail and restaurant associates during this time. In addition, the Company has broadly implemented a strategy for associates in its corporate and brand offices to work remotely.  Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide’s e-commerce websites remain open for business.

“Our priority is and will continue to be the health and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities in which we live and work,” commented Thomas C. Chubb III, Chairman and CEO. “Our businesses are well-prepared and able to execute changes as needed. We are highly confident that Oxford has the financial strength and flexibility to navigate these unprecedented events.”

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands.  Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford’s stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford’s website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. We intend for all forward-looking statements contained herein or on our website, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf, to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995).  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could affect our results include, but are not limited to, those described in Part I, Item 1A. contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 2, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors” and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.  We disclaim any intention, obligation or duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
Telephone:
E-mail:		       Anne M. Shoemaker
(404) 653-1455
[email protected]
     
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.