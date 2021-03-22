Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 and Declaration of Distributions of Common Stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2021.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 and Declaration of Distributions of Common Stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2021.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Oxford Square Capital Corp. also schedules fourth quarter earnings conference call for March 24, 2021.

GREENWICH, Conn., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

  • As of December 31, 2020, net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $4.55, compared with the NAV per share of $3.85 at the prior quarter end.
    • For the quarter ended December 31, 2020 we recorded GAAP net investment income of approximately $4.7 million, or $0.10 per share.
    • We recorded net unrealized appreciation of approximately $35.7 million and net realized losses on investments of approximately $0.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net unrealized appreciation of approximately $20.9 million and net realized losses on investments of approximately $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
    • In total, we had a net increase in net assets from operations of approximately $39.7 million, or $0.80 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with a net increase in net assets from operations of approximately $20.8 million, or $0.42 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 amounted to approximately $8.6 million, compared with approximately $8.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020 the components of investment income were as follows:
    • $5.2 million from our debt investments,
    • $3.5 million from our CLO equity investments
  • Our total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $3.9 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2020, we made investments of approximately $46.9 million and recognized proceeds of approximately $25.4 million from sales of investments, and $51.1 million from repayments and amortization payments on our debt investments.
  • As of December 31, 2020, the following metrics applied (note that none of these values represents a total return to shareholders):
    • The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 8.0% at current cost, compared with 8.3% as of September 30, 2020.
    • The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 8.0%, compared with 7.7% as of September 30, 2020.
    • The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 19.2%, compared with 11.7% as of September 30, 2020.
  • Our weighted average credit rating was 2.1 based on total fair value and 2.4 based on total principal amount as of December 31, 2020, compared to 2.3 based on total fair value and 2.5 based on total principal value as of September 30, 2020.
  • As of December 31, 2020, we had two debt investments on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of $4.2 million. Also, as of December 31, 2020, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had zero fair value.
  • On February 23, 2021, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:
 Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share
April 30, 2021 April 16, 2021 April 30, 2021 $0.035
May 31, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 28, 2021 $0.035
June 30, 2021 June 16, 2021 June 30, 2021 $0.035

In light of current economic and market conditions, including as a result of the global crisis caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we believe that no reliance should be placed on these distributions representing the prospect for any particular level of common stock distributions for any periods in the future.

We will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 1-888-339-0740. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529. The replay pass-code number is 10153501.

A presentation containing further detail regarding our quarterly results of operations has been posted under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.oxfordsquarecapital.com.

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

  December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
ASSETS              
Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $407,547,351 and $467,828,907, respectively) $ 294,674,000     $ 361,985,203  
Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $16,836,822, respectively)         2,816,790  
Cash equivalents   59,137,284       14,410,486  
Restricted cash         2,050,452  
Interest and distributions receivable   2,299,259       3,480,036  
Securities sold not settled   950,000        
Other assets   597,238       523,626  
Total assets $ 357,657,781     $ 385,266,593  
LIABILITIES              
Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $1,055,065 and $1,380,658, respectively $ 63,315,160     $ 62,989,567  
Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $1,243,082 and $1,476,878, respectively   43,547,668       43,313,872  
Notes payable – Credit Facility, net of deferred issuance costs of $0 and $10,051, respectively         28,080,550  
Securities purchased not settled   23,156,556        
Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate   1,159,703       1,480,653  
Accrued interest payable   478,191       632,235  
Accrued expenses   573,977       771,174  
Total liabilities   132,231,255       137,268,051  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)              
NET ASSETS              
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 49,589,607 and 48,448,987 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   495,895       484,489  
Capital in excess of par value   452,650,210       451,839,302  
Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses)   (227,719,579 )     (204,325,249 )
Total net assets   225,426,526       247,998,542  
Total liabilities and net assets $ 357,657,781     $ 385,266,593  
Net asset value per common share $ 4.55     $ 5.12  
               

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  Year Ended
December 31,
2020		   Year Ended
December 31,
2019		   Year Ended
December 31,
2018
INVESTMENT INCOME                      
From non-affiliated/non-control investments:                      
Interest income – debt investments $ 20,252,055     $ 28,000,283     $ 25,183,547  
Income from securitization vehicles and investments   15,014,000       25,244,866       27,837,032  
Other income   676,450       1,694,434       2,984,773  
Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments   35,942,505       54,939,583       56,005,352  
From affiliated investments:                      
Dividend income – non-cash         7,710,805        
Interest income – debt investments               271,916  
Total investment income from affiliated investments         7,710,805       271,916  
Total investment income   35,942,505       62,650,388       56,277,268  
EXPENSES                      
Interest expense   7,878,906       9,901,426       7,181,009  
Base Fee   4,525,034       6,704,467       7,309,435  
Professional fees   1,545,279       1,454,942       1,227,296  
Compensation expense   708,350       832,256       907,995  
Director’s fees   441,500       417,500       441,501  
Insurance   330,746       281,146       247,178  
Transfer agent and custodian fees   206,686       239,323       227,381  
General and administrative   591,512       829,476       644,104  
Total expenses before incentive fees   16,228,013       20,660,536       18,185,899  
Net investment income incentive fees         3,511,493       4,585,151  
Capital gains incentive fees                
Total incentive fees         3,511,493       4,585,151  
Total expenses   16,228,013       24,172,029       22,771,050  
Net investment income   19,714,492       38,478,359       33,506,218  
Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments                      
Non-Affiliate/non-control investments   (7,029,647 )     (50,107,582 )     (36,969,481 )
Affiliated investments   (2,816,790 )     (19,386,212 )     (2,323,867 )
Total net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments   (9,846,437 )     (69,493,794 )     (39,293,348 )
Net realized losses                      
Non-Affiliated/non-control investments   (8,151,553 )     (1,709,816 )     (3,370,732 )
Affiliated investments               5,241  
Extinguishment of debt   (5,211 )     (72,666 )     (60,752 )
Total net realized losses   (8,156,764 )     (1,782,482 )     (3,426,243 )
Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations   1,711,291       (32,797,917 )     (9,213,373 )

Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share:                    
Basic and Diluted $ 0.40   $ 0.81     $ 0.67    
Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share:                    
Basic $ 0.03   $ (0.69 )   $ (0.19 )  
Diluted $ 0.03   $ (0.69 )   $ (0.19 )  
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:                    
Basic   49,477,215     47,756,596       49,662,157    
Diluted   49,477,215     47,756,596       49,662,157    
                       

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

    Year Ended
December 31,
2020		   Year Ended
December 31,
2019		   Year Ended
December 31,
2018		   Year Ended
December 31,
2017		   Year Ended
December 31,
2016
Per Share Data                                        
Net asset value at beginning of year   $ 5.12     $ 6.60     $ 7.55     $ 7.50     $ 6.40  
Net investment income(1)     0.40       0.81       0.67       0.60       0.52  
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(2)     (0.36 )     (1.49 )     (0.91 )     0.25       1.62  
Net change in net asset value from operations     0.04       (0.68 )     (0.24 )     0.85       2.14  
Distributions per share from net investment income     (0.61 )     (0.80 )     (0.73 )     (0.66 )     (1.06 )
Distributions based on weighted average share impact                 0.01             0.01  
Tax return of capital distributions                 (0.07 )     (0.14 )     (0.10 )
Total distributions(3)     (0.61 )     (0.80 )     (0.79 )     (0.80 )     (1.15 )
Effect of shares issued/repurchased, gross                 0.08             0.11  
Net asset value at end of year   $ 4.55     $ 5.12     $ 6.60     $ 7.55     $ 7.50  
Per share market value at beginning of year   $ 5.44     $ 6.47     $ 5.74     $ 6.61     $ 6.08  
Per share market value at end of year   $ 3.05     $ 5.44     $ 6.47     $ 5.74     $ 6.61  
Total return based on Market Value(4)     (31.75 )%     (4.14 )%     26.95 %     (2.01 )%     33.29 %
Total return based on Net Asset Value(5)     0.82 %     (10.26 )%     (1.99 )%     11.33 %     35.31 %
Shares outstanding at end of year     49,589,607       48,448,987       47,650,959       51,479,409       51,479,409  

Ratios/Supplemental Data(7)                              
Net assets at end of period (000’s)   225,427     247,999     314,724     388,419     385,992  
Average net assets (000’s)   191,137     289,373     369,258     385,947     343,328  
Ratio of expenses to average net assets   8.45 %   8.35 %   6.17 %   7.95 %   12.38 %
Ratio of net investment income to average net assets   10.26 %   13.30 %   9.07 %   7.96 %   7.80 %
Portfolio turnover rate(6)   23.72 %   12.75 %   35.18 %   43.02 %   25.73 %

____________

(1)      Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.
(2)      Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.
(3)      Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year.
(4)      Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts divided by the beginning market value per share.
(5)      Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value.
(6)      Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the annual cash investment sales and debt repayments or annual cash investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.
(7)      The following table provides supplemental performance ratios measured for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016:

    Year Ended
December 31,
2020		   Year Ended
December 31,
2019		   Year Ended
December 31,
2018		   Year Ended
December 31,
2017		   Year Ended
December 31,
2016
Ratio of expenses to average net assets:                              
Expenses before incentive fees   8.45 %   7.14 %   4.92 %   6.95 %   11.57 %
Net Investment Income Incentive Fees   %   1.21 %   1.24 %   1.00 %   0.81 %
Capital Gains Incentive Fees   %   %   %   %   %
Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense, to average net assets   4.35 %   4.93 %   4.21 %   4.61 %   7.37 %

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy.  Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.