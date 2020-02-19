Breaking News
Oxford Square Capital Corp. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 26, 2020

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2019 earnings on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM.  The toll free dial-in number is 1-844-792-3730.  There will be a recording available for 30 days.  If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529.  The replay pass-code number is 10139666.    

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280

 

