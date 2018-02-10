(Reuters) – OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP said on Saturday that it has cut its sales force in half and stop promoting opioids to physicians, following widespread criticism of the ways that drugmakers market addictive painkillers.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- OxyContin maker stops promoting opioids, cuts sales staff - February 10, 2018
- Kim Jong Un invites South Korean president for summit: South Korea - February 10, 2018
- Israeli jet shot down after bombing Iranian site in Syria - February 10, 2018