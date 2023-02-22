Increasing popularity and use of oxygen therapies are anticipated to play a decisive role in the oxygen conserving devices market’s evolution through 2032

Rockville, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Currently, global sales of oxygen conserving devices are projected to increase at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the oxygen conserving devices market is valued at US$ 1.6 billion and is slated to reach US$ 4.8 billion by the end of 2032.

Increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPD) and rising focus on healthcare are anticipated to uplift oxygen conserving devices market potential across the forecast period. Supportive government initiatives, technological advancements, and rising availability of portable oxygen conserving devices are other factors that are projected to favor oxygen conserving devices market growth going forward.

Key manufacturers of oxygen conserving devices are focusing on creating novel products to maximize their sales potential and strengthen their global market presence.

In August 2021, scientists and doctors at the University of Leeds created a new device that provides Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) a type of oxygen therapy. The device was created for low to middle-income countries.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7746

More recent developments from key companies such as Inogen Inc., GCE Group, Krober Medizintechnik, and HERSILL S.L. have been listed in this new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2022, sales of oxygen conserving devices raked in revenue value of US$ 1.6 billion.

Over the next ten years, the global oxygen conserving devices market is estimated to progress at a phenomenal 11.6% CAGR.

The global oxygen conserving devices market is anticipated to be valued at around US$ 4.8 billion by 2032.

The United States market is set to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% through 2032.

Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development, rising incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, and rising use of oxygen therapy for the treatment of various diseases are factors that promulgate market growth.

However, the high costs of oxygen conserving devices and the presence of a complex regulatory framework are expected to have a constraining effect on oxygen conserving device demand.

The market in the United Kingdom market is set to evolve at a CAGR of 9.8% over the decade.

Sales of reservoir oxygen delivery devices are expected to increase at a CAGR of 11% and account for US$ 1.1 billion by 2032.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7746

Key Companies Profiled

Air Liquide Medical System

Foncepi Comercial Exportadora Ltd.

Inogen Inc.

GCE Group

Krober Medizintechnik

HERSILL S.L.

Precision Medical Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Inovo Inc.

GF Health Products Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Bostik

Drive DeVilbiss International

Competitive Landscape

Key stakeholders in the oxygen conserving devices market are expected to focus on strategies that help them expand their business network across the world. Companies in the oxygen conserving devices market are expected to ink new agreements that expand their sales and services to drive revenue generation capacity.

In August 2022, Belluscura PLC, a medical device developer announced that it had entered into an agreement with VGM Group Inc. Through this agreement VGM immediately gains access to Belluscura’s modular portable oxygen concentrator, X-PLOR.

In September 2022, CAIRE Inc., a leading oxygen equipment manufacturer expanded its service support network by making Repair Authority a part of its authorized service center network in the United States.

Winning Strategy

Major market players are increasing investments in research and development divisions to fast-track the launch of new products. Key oxygen conserving devices market players are also anticipated to opt for acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to improve their market stance on a global level.

Oxygen Conserving Devices Industry Research Segments

By Pro duct : Reservoir Oxygen Delivery Devices Electromechanical Pulsing Devices Transtracheal Catheters Others

By End User: Hospitals & Clinics Long-term Care Units Home Care Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Quick Buy: Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7746

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global oxygen conserving devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (reservoir oxygen delivery devices, electromechanical pulsing devices, transtracheal catheters, others) and end user (hospitals & clinics, long-term care units, home care, others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will sales in the global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Oxygen Conserving Devices market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Oxygen Conserving Devices Market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 7.6%, the global oxygen therapy equipment market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 3.6 billion in 2022 to US$ 5.2 billion by the end of 2027. Demand for oxygen source equipment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8% through 2027.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: The brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are employed for the continuous monitoring of oxygen partial pressure in the brain, thus providing early warning of hypoxic events, thereby allowing timely intervention to restore oxygen delivery.

Medical Oxygen Systems Market: Medical oxygen systems industry analysis reveals that the global market was valued at US$ 3 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 5 Bn by 2031, surging at a CAGR of 7%.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market reached a valuation of US$ 3.1 Bn in 2020. Sales of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices are slated to rise at a CAGR of 8.9% to reach US$ 7.3 Bn by the end of 2028, with North America remaining the most lucrative regional market.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email : shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com