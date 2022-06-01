oXYGen Financial Boston Welcomes Bill Bradford, Vice President, Private CFO™ to Boston, MA

Bill Bradford Bill Bradford

BOSTON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlanta-based oXYGen Financial, one of the pioneers of Generation X and Y financial services, is excited to announce the most recent expansion to their team with the joining of Bill Bradford to their Boston location. oXYGen Financial has nine locations, with two additional locations coming soon, and has more than 2.2 billion dollars under advisement across its offices.

Bill Bradford explained his rationale for partnering with oXYGen Financial. He says, “I wanted to join a firm with access to tools, resources and unrestricted product offerings to give me the ability to always do what is best for my clients.”

Bradford brings a diverse background and more than 15 years of experience to the Boston team. As a previous business owner, he understands the importance of going above and beyond for his clients while always remaining transparent, honest and available.

“We are excited to have Bill Bradford join oXYGen Financial,” said Ted Jenkin, CEO and Co-Founder of oXYGen Financial. “We are continuously looking for talented financial advisors who can help more clients breathe easier® about life. While many companies still push proprietary products, we embrace the idea of being a true fiduciary through a high-tech and high-touch approach.”

oXYGen Financial has been using a specialized proprietary process through a Private CFO® concept for more than a decade and has introduced new services for families, including a budgetologist to help businesses and individuals become better at managing their cash flow.

Ted Jenkin states, “Our goal over the next five years is to open more than 25 locations nationally and continue to make oXYGen Financial a national household brand name.”

oXYGen Financial was founded in 2008, and the company now has more than 2.2 billion of AUA. oXYGen is routinely featured in the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, CNN, Headline News, Newsy, and other publications. To learn more about oXYGen Financial, go to www.oXYGenFinancial.com.

