Oxygen Independence and Improved Health Security for Barbados

Barbados set to become oxygen self-sufficient and receive a gift of vital pharmaceutical drugs and PPE in partnership with the US Government and US-based non-profits.

Arrival of the oxygen system and medical supplies in Barbados

World Hope International CEO and the U.S. Ambassador to Barbados alongside one of the unloaded cargo pallets in Barbados

Bridgetown, Barbados, Nov. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the face of ongoing COVID-19 cases across the island, the Government of Barbados is partnering with the US Southern Command, World Hope International, the US Embassy in Barbados, MAP International, and LIFT to deliver a new oxygen generation system, 3 million USD in vital pharmaceutical drugs, and PPE to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Barbados is located in the Eastern Caribbean where limited oxygen resources have been made even scarcer than usual due to high demand. With a shortage of medical-grade oxygen in the region this past summer and experiencing the high costs of attempting to convert liquid oxygen into gas, Barbados has been searching for a solution that would make the island oxygen-independent and provide better health security.

Now, Barbados successfully identified and purchased an oxygen generator system that will enable it to independently produce enough oxygen to meet the ongoing crisis. In order to get the 5-ton system delivered to the island, Barbados reached out to the US Southern Command who brought in World Hope International.

“World Hope has partnered in the past with both SouthCom and Barbados on emergency relief and preparedness,” stated World Hope CEO, John Lyon, “and we are happy to support Barbados in becoming oxygen-independent. We are committed to working alongside our neighbors in the Caribbean to support sustainable solutions that improve the wellbeing of people.  We are happy to support the logistics to move this oxygen generation system to Barbados and be able to deliver medical supplies donated by MAP International.” 

“MAP International is honored to help serve the needs of the people of Barbados with medicines and health supplies to help fight against the spread of COVID-19,” said Steve Stirling, MAP International President and CEO.

World Hope International is supporting the transportation of the nearly five and a half ton generator system in a 767 cargo flight along with the delivery of the pharmaceutical drugs and PPE donated by MAP International.

The US Ambassador to Barbados, taking part in the celebration surrounding the oxygen independence this weekend, remarked that, “These 300 pallets of medicine and medical supplies provided by MAP International, and the wings and wheels provided by World Hope, testify to the words so common at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – We are all in this together. These faith-filled organizations live out their creed – to whom much is given, much is required.”

About World Hope International
World Hope International addresses global poverty with sustainable, grassroots solutions that promote dignity and build opportunity and hope in the communities where it works.  World Hope International responds to both acute crises and systemic challenges by partnering with local communities to implement the most sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions — initiatives that belong to the communities and are centered on their visions for a better future.  World Hope International does this through strong partnerships that share its compassion for those who have been marginalized. Visit www.worldhope.org to learn more or follow World Hope International on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

