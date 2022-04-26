Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Oyster Consulting Hires Jose Fernandez, Expanding Capital Markets Operations Expertise

Oyster Consulting Hires Jose Fernandez, Expanding Capital Markets Operations Expertise

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Fernandez adds Capital Markets operational leadership experience to help firms stay competitive

Jose Fernandez – Oyster Consulting

Jose Fernandez joins Oyster Consulting
Jose Fernandez joins Oyster Consulting

RICHMOND, Va., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oyster Consulting, a financial services consulting firm providing consulting, outsourcing and software services, announced today that Jose Fernandez has joined the Strategic Planning and Execution team.

With 30 years in the financial services industry, Fernandez’s leadership experience in Operations, Risk, and Vendor Management bolsters Oyster’s knowledge base and expertise. His drive to streamline firms’ operational strategies and procedures across departments will provide Oyster Consulting’s clients with a strong strategic partner.

Prior to joining Oyster, Fernandez served as Managing Director of Capital Markets Operations for BB&T Securities, where he was responsible for the overall coordination and ongoing improvement of all operational support functions and processes, including profit/loss management and reporting, Administrative and Personnel matters, Risk, Audit and Compliance, office facility management, and managing vendor contracts and technology supporting the Capital Markets division.

“Having Jose on the team is a tremendous uptick in our expansion. His experience strengthens Oyster’s Strategic Planning, Trading and Markets capabilities. We are very proud and excited to have him on board,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director of Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution team.  

“I’m excited to join Oyster Consulting and look forward to working closely with the talented and impressive Oyster team as they help clients maximize their business potential through proactive strategic planning. I hope to expand on Oyster’s current capabilities and focus on Institutional clients seeking operational efficiencies, ways to leverage technology to enhance capabilities, and who are establishing sound, practical policies and procedures to mitigate risks. Oyster Consulting has built a solid reputation partnering with clients as they adapt to the many challenges faced, and I’m honored to be a part of the solution,” said Fernandez.

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to the financial services industry. Our experienced industry practitioners add more value than career consultants and help us approach each client with unbiased information and practical solutions to meet their challenges.

CONTACT
Pete Bowman
Managing Director, Strategic Planning & Execution Team, Oyster Consulting LLC
(804) 965-5400
Pete.Bowman@oysterllc.com
www.oysterllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b80d5b4d-6607-4e11-a1a0-a5bfa77bfc86

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.