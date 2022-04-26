Oyster Consulting Hires Jose Fernandez, Expanding Capital Markets Operations Expertise

Fernandez adds Capital Markets operational leadership experience to help firms stay competitive

RICHMOND, Va., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oyster Consulting , a financial services consulting firm providing consulting, outsourcing and software services, announced today that Jose Fernandez has joined the Strategic Planning and Execution team.

With 30 years in the financial services industry, Fernandez’s leadership experience in Operations, Risk, and Vendor Management bolsters Oyster’s knowledge base and expertise. His drive to streamline firms’ operational strategies and procedures across departments will provide Oyster Consulting’s clients with a strong strategic partner.

Prior to joining Oyster, Fernandez served as Managing Director of Capital Markets Operations for BB&T Securities, where he was responsible for the overall coordination and ongoing improvement of all operational support functions and processes, including profit/loss management and reporting, Administrative and Personnel matters, Risk, Audit and Compliance, office facility management, and managing vendor contracts and technology supporting the Capital Markets division.

“Having Jose on the team is a tremendous uptick in our expansion. His experience strengthens Oyster’s Strategic Planning, Trading and Markets capabilities. We are very proud and excited to have him on board,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director of Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution team.

“I’m excited to join Oyster Consulting and look forward to working closely with the talented and impressive Oyster team as they help clients maximize their business potential through proactive strategic planning. I hope to expand on Oyster’s current capabilities and focus on Institutional clients seeking operational efficiencies, ways to leverage technology to enhance capabilities, and who are establishing sound, practical policies and procedures to mitigate risks. Oyster Consulting has built a solid reputation partnering with clients as they adapt to the many challenges faced, and I’m honored to be a part of the solution,” said Fernandez.

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to the financial services industry. Our experienced industry practitioners add more value than career consultants and help us approach each client with unbiased information and practical solutions to meet their challenges.

CONTACT

Pete Bowman

Managing Director, Strategic Planning & Execution Team, Oyster Consulting LLC

(804) 965-5400

Pete.Bowman@oysterllc.com

www.oysterllc.com

