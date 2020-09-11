Oyster Point Pharma to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in a live Q&A at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET and host investor meetings.

To access the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and News” section of the Oyster Point Pharma website at https://investors.oysterpointrx.com/.

About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma’s lead product candidate, OC-01 nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. OC-01 nasal spray’s novel mechanism of action re-establishes tear film homeostasis by activating the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit (LFU).

Investor Contact: 
Tim McCarthy 
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
(212) 915-2564 
[email protected]

Media Contact: 
Jeffrey Nau PhD, MMS 
President and Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

