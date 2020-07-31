Breaking News
Oyster Point Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for August 5, 2020, 8:30 am ET

PRINCETON, N.J., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, before the market open. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details
To access the live call by phone, please dial (855) 548-1220 (US/Canada) or (602) 563-8619 (International). The conference ID number is 1247775. A telephone replay will be available for approximately 7 days following the live conference call. To access the telephone replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (US/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID number is 1247775.

Webcast Details
The webcast will be made available on the company’s website at www.oysterpointrx.com under the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live audio webcast.

About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma’s lead product candidate, OC-01 nasal spray, a highly selective nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) agonist, is being developed to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. OC-01 nasal spray’s novel mechanism of action is designed to re-establish tear film homeostasis by activating the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit (LFU).

About Dry Eye Disease
Dry eye disease is a chronic, progressive condition that impacts more than 30 million people in the United States (U.S.) and is growing in prevalence. An estimated 16 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with dry eye disease, a multifactorial condition of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. A healthy tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components to reduce the risk of infection, and creates a smooth surface that contributes refractive power for clear vision. Dry eye disease can have a significant impact on a person’s day-to-day quality of life, as it can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and eye fatigue. Despite the large prevalence of dry eye and the burden of the disease, there remains a significant unmet need for effective therapies.

Investor Contact
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(212) 915-2564
[email protected]

Media Contact
Jeffrey Nau PhD, MMS
President and CEO
[email protected]

