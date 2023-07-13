Food-grade Oyster Shell Calcium Emerging as Effective Fortifying Agent in Culinary Creations

Rockville , July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest industry report by Fact.MR, the global oyster shell calcium market is forecasted to rise at 4.9% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 23.43 billion by the end of 2033.

Oyster shell calcium is derived from the shells of oysters and is a rich source of calcium carbonate. It finds applications in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food and beverages, and agriculture. There are many marine calcium supplements on the market, including calcium from coral and oyster shells. The overall increase in consumer awareness about the health benefits of calcium and the importance of incorporating it into their diet has driven the demand for calcium-rich ingredients such as oyster shell calcium.

Rapid innovations in extraction and processing technologies have made it easier and more cost-effective to obtain oyster shell calcium. This has contributed to increased production efficiency and the availability of oyster shell calcium, supporting market growth.

Food-grade oyster shell calcium is extensively used as a fortifying agent in various food and beverage products. It helps enhance the calcium content of these products, making them more nutritious and supporting consumers in meeting their daily calcium intake requirements. Oyster shells, from which food-grade oyster shell calcium is derived, are considered a natural and sustainable resource. Utilizing oyster shells for calcium production promotes resource efficiency as it repurposes a by-product of the seafood industry that would otherwise go to waste.

The global oyster shell calcium market is valued at US$ 14.52 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the next ten years (2023 to 2033).

Global oyster shell calcium sales are predicted to reach US$ 23.43 billion by 2033.

Demand for food-grade oyster shell calcium is set to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next ten years.

The market in the United States is estimated to reach US$ 7.78 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in Germany is predicted to expand at 7.5% CAGR through 2033.

“The regulatory environment governing the use of calcium-based ingredients, including oyster shell calcium, has become favorable in many countries. Clear guidelines and safety regulations ensure the quality and efficacy of oyster shell calcium, promoting its use in various industries,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key market players are expanding their geographical presence by establishing production facilities and distribution networks in key regions. This enables them to serve local markets more effectively and efficiently, as well as tap into emerging market opportunities.

Effective marketing and branding strategies play a vital role in establishing a strong market presence. Leading companies focus on creating brand awareness, educating consumers about the benefits of oyster shell calcium, and differentiating their products from competitors through targeted marketing campaigns.

For instance,

Nutri Granulations Inc. offers oyster shell calcium in various particle sizes and grades to cater to different applications. Its oyster shell calcium products are known for their high purity and bioavailability.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global oyster shell calcium market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the oyster shell calcium market based on grade (food grade, pharmaceutical grade) and application (food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, animal feed, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

