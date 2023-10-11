Marketresearch.biz reports that he ozone generator market is highly competitive, with major players and smaller specialized firms. Businesses are focusing on product innovation, investing in cutting-edge ozone generation technologies to enhance efficiency and meet evolving industry needs.

New York, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ozone generator market valued at US$ 1.63 Billion in 2022, is projected to maintain a 5.9% CAGR throughout the 2023 to 2032 forecast period, ultimately reaching US$ 2.9 Billion by 2032.

The spike in demand for residential and commercial air treatment systems, which emphasizes the change toward prioritizing indoor air quality, is what drives this growth. Ozone generator air purifiers are at the forefront of this change; they use cutting-edge oxidation technology to get rid of odors and a variety of impurities, ensuring a clean interior atmosphere. This pattern is a major force behind the market’s strong revenue growth.

Highly reactive ozone (O3) produced by ozone generators quickly oxidizes when it comes into contact with air. This quality, combined with its outstanding efficacy, is propelling broad use in air filtration and acting as a foundation for the expansion of the ozone generator market.

A thorough market study reveals that the food and beverage industry is experiencing explosive demand, which is a key growth driver. The EPA has authorized ozone as an antibacterial substance, further supporting its safe usage in surface and groundwater discharge. Ozone is recognized by the FDA and USDA as an approved food ingredient. Ozone trumps chlorine in the elimination of bacteria as a non-thermal option for pathogen control in food processing.

The promise of ozone technology in the food business is demonstrated by Faraday Ozone’s revolutionary ozodip, which was unveiled on August 4, 2020. This gadget effectively removes pollutants and pesticides while utilizing ozone’s natural disinfectant characteristics to fight bacteria, viruses, and germs in a variety of food products. This tactical maneuver underscores both the transforming power of ozone and its crucial part in generating market revenue.

Key Takeaways

Corona discharge technology is the preferred choice for ozone generator technology due to its versatility, efficiency, and continuous innovation.

is the preferred choice for ozone generator technology due to its versatility, efficiency, and continuous innovation. The water purification sector is the dominant application for ozone generators, ensuring access to clean and safe water, supporting public health, and promoting sustainability.

is the dominant application for ozone generators, ensuring access to clean and safe water, supporting public health, and promoting sustainability. Municipal and industrial water treatment remains the primary end-user application, playing a critical role in providing safe water and maintaining food safety standards, among other industries.

remains the primary end-user application, playing a critical role in providing safe water and maintaining food safety standards, among other industries. North America is the dominant region in the ozone generator market due to increasing demand for clean air and water.

is the dominant region in the ozone generator market due to increasing demand for clean air and water. The need for ozone generators in the food and beverage industry has increased noticeably. Ozone is recognized as a known antibacterial that successfully manages microorganisms by the EPA, FDA, and USDA.

Ozone generators are now utilized more commonly in medical operations , making ozone therapy options possible. This technique fights infections and reduces inflammation to treat illnesses like Crohn’s disease and arthritis.

, making ozone therapy options possible. This technique fights infections and reduces inflammation to treat illnesses like Crohn’s disease and arthritis. Ozone generators provide many benefits, but it’s crucial to be aware of any possible health risks. NIOSH states that ozone exposure at 5 ppm or above can be instantly harmful to one’s health.

Driving Factor

Antimicrobial Products are in Greater Demand

Higher cleanliness standards being required on a global basis has resulted in a major rise in the demand for ozone generators. Ozone generators are becoming more and more well-liked as a result of their exceptional antibacterial and disinfectant properties in a number of industries, including healthcare, food and beverage, and water treatment. This development shows a common commitment to upholding hygienic and safe settings, which ultimately supports the market’s growing trend.

Concern over Indoor Air Quality Has Increased

The market for ozone generators is increasing as a result of a paradigm shift that places a higher priority on indoor air quality. As awareness of the crucial role that clean and sanitized indoor air plays in general health and well-being rises, businesses and individuals alike are making investments in air purification systems featuring ozone generators. This raised awareness fuels the market’s quick growth as well as indicates a common commitment to establishing healthier living conditions.

Restraining Factor

Regulatory compliance problems

Due to stringent laws governing ozone emissions and safety standards, the market for ozone producers confronts many challenges. Making these investments in R&D consistently is required to meet evolving compliance norms, which has an impact on profitability all around.

Growth Opportunities

City Growth and New Marketplaces

A significant demand for efficient air and water filtration systems exists in emerging nations. As these cities burgeon with population and industry, there’s a growing need for efficient air and water filtration systems to combat pollution and ensure environmental sustainability. This increasing propensity towards cleaner living and industrial practices is expected to drive substantial growth in the market for ozone generators, presenting new and lucrative opportunities for industry players.

Demand for Water Treatment

Due to the desire for clean water sources and concerns over waterborne diseases, the demand for ozone generators in water treatment applications is expanding. They are essential components in this sector due to their efficiency.

Putting Sustainability First

Ozone generators offer a safer alternative to traditional chemical disinfectants for the environment. They are positioned as a top disinfection technique that is also environmentally benign thanks to their onsite ozone production, which promotes the global push toward greener technology.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 1.63 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 2.9 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.9% from 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

The market for ozone generators is dominated by North America because of its expanding population and increased knowledge of their advantages. A major factor is the rise in demand for water treatment, odor control, and air purification, particularly in North America’s two largest economies, the US and Canada. Significant contributions are also made by the healthcare and food processing industries. Increased demand for municipal water treatment in Europe, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, accounts for a sizeable portion of revenue. The partnership between MAG Ozone Limited and Ecozone Technologies Ltd in the UK and Ireland highlights efforts to expand ozone generator solutions in the area.

Segment Analysis

Due to its versatility and high efficiency, corona discharge technology is the top option for ozone generator technology and is widely used in both industrial air purification and municipal water treatment. With high ozone production and minimal energy use, it excels in large-scale applications while providing excellent operational efficiency. This enables businesses to produce powerful ozone concentrations while using less resources. Corona discharge technology’s continuous supremacy in the market for dynamic ozone generators is ensured by ongoing research and development initiatives that refine and reinvent the technology.

In the market for ozone generators, the water purification sector dominates, ensuring that both homes and businesses have access to clean, safe water. It immediately affects public health by getting rid of dangerous bacteria and pathogens. It is also frequently used in industrial processes and municipal water treatment facilities, which helps ensure sustainable business practices in a variety of industries. Utilizing ozone for purification is in line with international sustainability goals. Additionally, it boosts aquaculture output and aids organic synthesis procedures, promoting improvements in drugs and chemicals.

The most common application is still municipal and industrial water treatment, which is essential for giving communities and businesses access to safe water. By successfully removing toxins and purifying water, it has a direct impact on public health. Ozone generators are essential for enhancing indoor air quality in both home and commercial environments. They play a crucial role in keeping strict food safety regulations and advance the semiconductor and pharmaceutical sectors. Municipal and industrial water treatment is still the main application, highlighting the market’s crucial importance for ozone generators.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Corona discharge

Ultraviolet radiation

Electrolysis

Radiochemical

By Application

Water purification

Air purification

Pulp bleaching

Organic synthesis

Aquaculture

Others

By End User

Municipal & industrial water treatment

Residential & industrial air treatment

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductors

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The ozone generator market presents a diverse competitive landscape, characterized by the participation of both major industry players and smaller, specialized firms. This fragmentation highlights the dynamic nature of the sector, where competition thrives as companies continuously seek to bolster and enhance their competitive positions.

In this competitive era, businesses employ a spectrum of strategic approaches to gain an advantageous foothold in the market. One prominent strategy is an unwavering commitment to product innovation. Ozone generator manufacturers continually invest in research and development to pioneer cutting-edge ozone generation technologies. These innovations not only elevate the efficiency and performance of ozone generators but also cater to the ever-evolving needs of a wide array of end-user industries.

Key Market Players

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Suez

Primozone

Faraday Ozone

Ozone Solutions

CMP

Recent Development

On April 4, 2023, Fresh Mouth, a leading manufacturer of dental health products, will unveil its new ozone generator, which also functions as a hydrogenated water generator.

A strategic partnership was established in March 2022 between Tamura TECO Co., Ltd. and Konica Minolta, Inc., a global technology company with headquarters in Japan, to create ozone generators that are effective at eliminating viruses, halting the spread of COVID-19, and maintaining a clean and secure environment.

