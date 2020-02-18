Ozone Generator Market value to hit $450 million by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global ozone generator industry revenue is projected to register around 4% CAGR from 2020 to 2026, supported by stringent wastewater discharge norms.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Ozone Generator Market is anticipated to cross USD 450 Million by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Ongoing investments toward expansion of water treatment facilities across municipalities along with growing focus toward wastewater treatment will positively influence the product demand over the forecast period.

Growing focus toward wastewater & water treatment across municipal and industrial sector are some of the paramount factors driving the ozone generator industry growth. Demand for ozone-based air & water treatment systems is further accelerated by the flourishing urban centers across developing countries. For instance, according to the World Bank, in 2018, over 45% of the Asia Pacific population was living in urban regions, which was more than the combined population of Europe & the U.S.

Ozone generator market from laboratory & medical equipment is anticipated to witness strong growth on account of growing need to maintain sanitation conditions across hospitals, laboratories and nursing centers. Operation theatres, intensive care units, and kitchen & laundry are some of the key application areas of ozone generators where these units are installed for disinfection, air sterilization, odor control, and sterilization of surgical equipment. Robust spending toward expansion of existing healthcare facilities and research centers will further enhance the business outlook over the forecast timeframe.

Some major findings of the ozone generator market report include:

The demand for these products is surging across commercial centers due to their longer operational life and high capacity.

Increasing investments across municipalities to treat water and wastewater is anticipated to propel the industry growth.

Major players operating across the ozone generator industry are Daikin, Toshiba, SUEZ, Mitsubishi, Primozone, EBARA Technologies, Ozone Tech Systems, DEL Ozone, Lenntech, and METAWATER amongst other.

Positive outlook toward the expansion of manufacturing facilities along with the rising demand for efficient process water & wastewater treatment systems will accelerate the product demand.

Cold plasma based ozone generator market is anticipated register over 3% CAGR up to 2026. In these generators, oxygen gas is exposed to cold plasma which is created with dielectric discharge. It generates ozone using two neon tubes situated side by side within a bigger chamber. These systems can produce higher concentration of ozone when compared to UV systems. However, high cost of cold plasma ozone generators may limit the product adoption over the forecast timeframe.

Ongoing investments toward expansion of commercial centers along with growing urban population will stimulate the demand for commercial ozone generators. These systems are primariliy deployed for water & air treatment across range of commercial establishments including hotels, fisheries, offices, hospitals, storage houses amongst others.

North American ozone generator market will achieve over 3% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Rising demand for air purifiers coupled with unsustainably growing freshwater demand will propel the deployment of ozone generators. Furthermore, rising concerns toward release of wastewater along with positive outlook toward food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries will foster the product demand.

