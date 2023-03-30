Warwick, NY, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC or the “Company”) announces its commitment to support customers impacted by the recent announcement of Universal Douglas Lighting Americas, Inc. (“Douglas” and formerly known as Universal Lighting Technologies and Douglas Lighting Controls) that they will be ceasing operations.

Douglas is ceasing all manufacturing operations immediately, and all facilities across North America are estimated to close by July 2023. As a preferred national integrator for Douglas, Ozop Engineering and Design is well-positioned to provide technical support and assistance to affected clients on both new and existing projects.

In response to this closure, OZOP Engineering and Design is offering its comprehensive maintenance and support program, OZOP Secure, to all impacted parties. OZOP Secure is designed to enhance the longevity and performance of lighting control systems, ensuring optimal functionality and providing comprehensive technical support. By enrolling in the OZOP Secure program, clients can expect a reliable, efficient, and stress-free experience with their lighting control systems as well as support for product lines with limited or discontinued support. Details about the program can be found here: https://www.ozopengineering.com/ozop-secure

“OZOP Engineering and Design recognizes the challenges faced by Douglas’ customers, and we are committed to providing them with the support they need during this transition,” said Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. “By offering our OZOP Secure program to affected clients, we hope to alleviate any concerns and ensure that they continue to receive exceptional service and technical support.”

Impacted clients can reach out to OZOP Engineering and Design for assistance by calling 845-305-6070 or emailing support@ozopengineering.com.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus ( http://ozopplus.com ) is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design ( http://ozopengineering.com ) engineers energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”