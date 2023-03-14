Warwick, NY, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC or the “Company”) wholly owned subsidiary OZOP Engineering and Design, Inc. (OED) is proud to announce its partnership with PACE Equity, LLC, as their project finance partner. This strategic alliance will provide PACE Equity’s financing solutions to OZOP’s clients ranging from $1,000,000 to $300,000,000.

Under the agreement, Ozop Engineering and Design will act as an independent agent to refer its’ green energy solution development projects to PACE Equity for financing. OZOP will also assist PACE Equity to engage new prospects and secure financing commitment and project development agreements.

This partnership allows OZOP to expand its financing capabilities and provides an opportunity for their clients to benefit from PACE Equity’s expertise and resources. PACE Equity is a leading provider of commercial property-assessed clean energy (PACE) financing, offering a unique solution that enables building owners to finance energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy projects. “Based on the projects Ozop has lined up, I’m looking forward to working with their team,” stated Lou Hunter, Managing Director of PACE Equity – New York.

“OZOP is excited to enter this partnership with PACE Equity as it allows us to provide a wider range of financing options to our clients,” said Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. “PACE Equity’s expertise in commercial property-assessed clean energy financing will provide our clients with a unique financing solution that will benefit their business operations while promoting sustainability.”

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About PACE Equity, LLC:

PACE Equity (www.pace-equity.com )is a commercial PACE financing provider that is leading the way in providing low-cost, long-term financing for energy efficiency, water conservation, and renewable energy projects. Their expertise in PACE financing provides building owners with an innovative and effective way to finance upgrades to their properties.

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus ( http://ozopplus.com ) is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design ( http://ozopengineering.com ) engineers energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

