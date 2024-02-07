DALLAS, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Thursday, February 29, 2024, after U.S. markets close.

The company will also host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The webcast may be accessed here. All participants joining by telephone should register here for personal dial-in and PIN numbers.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available on P10’s investor relations page at ir.p10alts.com.

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of September 30, 2023, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,500 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com.

Ownership Limitations

P10’s Certificate of Incorporation contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10’s net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

