P23 Health launches pawMD — a new product line of molecular at-home testing kits for pets. While being easy-to-use for owners and stress-free for pets, the tests ensure 99% accuracy. The innovative genetic-sequencing technology is powered by renowned high-complexity laboratory P23 Labs.
SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P23 Health offers a full suite of products designed to give pet owners the tools they need to better understand their pets’ health and how to improve it:
- Canine influenza testing kit to diagnose and identify strains of the virus, which is still relatively new and vaccination is not widespread, so most dogs are susceptible to infection.
- Nutrition testing solution to tailor a scientifically backed nutrition, medication, or physical activity plan designed to improve the health and lives of pets.
- DNA testing to learn about the diseases a pet may already have or can potentially develop, as well as what they are likely to pass down if they’re bred from.
- Pet healthcare advisory to find customized solutions based on a pet’s individual needs to give the best friends their best life.
“With pawMD products, we endeavor to provide a truly personalized pet healthcare experience. Our solution is simple: we’re focused on developing scientifically backed pet healthcare solutions to improve the health and lives of your pets,” said Dr. Tiffany Montgomery, a Founder and CEO of P23.
pawMD allows getting meaningful insights with minor efforts:
- Get a testing kit delivered to the recipient’s door.
- Collect sample and send to the lab with a postage-paid return box
- Get results within 24-72 hours via a secure online portal.
