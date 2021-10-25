Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / P23 Labs Announces 23 Days of Giving

P23 Labs Announces 23 Days of Giving

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

A philanthropic event that gives back to their local community throughout December.

P23 Gives Back

P23 Gives Back

P23 Gives Back

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P23 Labs announces their plan for a 23-day give back event happening from December 1 through December 23.

During this event, P23 will hone in on one of their core values, “Be Giving”. While this value is illustrated throughout the year, they are using the holiday season to push their giveback initiative. The event, created to thank their local community for their support during the company’s founding years, will not only feature generous employee perks, but includes donations to non-profits, children’s hospitals, food drives, and helping local homeless communities.

In 2020, P23 Labs gave back over $50,000 to their community, and in 2021, they are set to double that. Contributions to this include a partnership with Georgia Southern University and Georgia State University to create five scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students and donations to breast cancer support groups and maternal rights and education groups.

The minority-owned and operated laboratory is led by an all-female doctor team who are passionate about bringing great change alongside revolutionary healthcare with a focus on women’s health.

P23 was founded to break barriers and be vessel to not only revolutionize healthcare but empower their community. Dr. Tiffany Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, has always made it her mission to make the company one that represents all people. She leads autonomously with the goal of being a servant leader. With a PhD in Population Health, Dr. Montgomery is leading P23 down new paths, redefining healthcare and pouring into the lives of millions of others.

Championing Dr. Montgomery’s mission and vision are Dr. Bernadette Wildemore, MD, who serves as the Clinical Laboratory Director and Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Dana N. Owens, MD, FACOG, who serves as the Chief Health Officer.

“It’s one thing to provide great healthcare, but to use our position and success within our local communities to provide for those who need it most is our greatest joy. When we say healthcare for all, to us that means ensuring those who need basic hygiene necessities have access to them. It means ensuring that those basic rights are met, and we are beyond humbled to be in a position to provide that to our communities.” – Dr. Wildemore.

You can follow along with P23’s giveback efforts on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn profiles. If you’d like to partner with P23 Labs on this event or want more information, please reach out to Aiesha Reeves at info@p23labs.com.

About P23 Labs: P23 Labs is a high-complexity molecular diagnostics laboratory that specializes in preventative diagnostic testing of infectious disease. P23 Labs offers a full suite of molecular diagnostic tests that also include COVID-19, respiratory pathogen profiles, and other infectious diseases rapidly identified via our state-of-the-art molecular methods. Our emphasis is on women’s health and serving the underserved communities.

Related Files

23 Days of Giving.pdf

Related Images

Image 1: P23 Gives Back

#BeGiving

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • P23 Gives Back

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.