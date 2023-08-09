Compact and robust family of pressure sensors with superior accuracy.

Family of P51 MediaSensorTM Pressure Sensors P51 MediaSensorTM pressure sensors from SSI Technologies are available to be ordered at Heilind Electronics.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, is now offering a range of P51 MediaSensorTM pressure sensors from SSI Technologies, an Amphenol company.

Available in three pressure sensing types: absolute, vented gauge, and sealed gauge.

Absolute Sensors – Absolute sensors (PSIA) measure pressure relative to a sealed chamber at a perfect vacuum, which remains unchanged regardless of ambient pressure conditions. PSIA sensors are used where vacuum, or both vacuum and positive pressure measurements are needed in an application.

Absolute sensors (PSIA) measure pressure relative to a sealed chamber at a perfect vacuum, which remains unchanged regardless of ambient pressure conditions. PSIA sensors are used where vacuum, or both vacuum and positive pressure measurements are needed in an application. Gauge Sensors – Gauge sensors (PSIG) measure pressure relative to ambient pressure rather than a chamber sealed at a perfect vacuum. PSIG sensors are used for lower pressure applications where measurement in a vacuum is not required or provided.

Gauge sensors (PSIG) measure pressure relative to ambient pressure rather than a chamber sealed at a perfect vacuum. PSIG sensors are used for lower pressure applications where measurement in a vacuum is not required or provided. Sealed Gauge Pressure – Sealed gauge sensors (PSIS) measure pressure relative to a sealed chamber at 0 PSIG. PSIS sensors are used for higher pressure applications where measurement in a vacuum is not required or provided.

P51 series pressure sensors measure between 3 PSI and 7,500 PSI in a variety of fitting options. Applications for the P51 MediaSensorTM include performance automotive, compressors, generators, irrigation, and pumps. Ideal for the material handling, HVAC, industrial, automotive, and agricultural industries.

To find the P51 MediaSensorTM Family pressure sensor to meet your project needs, visit the sensor distribution experts at Heilind.com

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About SSI Technologies

SSI Technologies, LLC, a division of Amphenol, is a leader in the development of sensor solutions for a wide range of applications. Amphenol SSI produces high-quality and reliable pressure, ultrasonic level, magnetic, speed and position sensors, sensor-based monitoring systems, digital pressure gauges, and digital level gauges. Their sensor solutions are ideal for the automotive, construction, agriculture, heavy truck, marine, sport vehicle, medical, general industrial, test & measurement and other industries.

Attachment

Family of P51 MediaSensorTM Pressure Sensors

CONTACT: David P. Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 dwarren@heilind.com