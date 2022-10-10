Vytal Options Celebrates the Grand Opening of Their Two Newest Dispensaries in State College, PA and Kennett Square, PA

Featured Image for PA Options for Wellness, Inc. Featured Image for PA Options for Wellness, Inc.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PA Options for Wellness (“PA Options for Wellness”, DBA “Vytal Options” or the “Company”), a leading provider of medical cannabis products in the Pennsylvania medical cannabis market, announced today the opening of two new medical marijuana dispensaries, bringing their retail footprint to a total of six locations throughout Pennsylvania.

The first of the two new dispensaries to open will be Kennett Square, located at 716 West Baltimore Pike in Delaware County, PA. The Kennett Square location will open to patients on Monday, Oct. 17. The second location, located in State College, at 1653 North Atherton Street, will open to patients on Monday, Oct. 31. Both locations will feature on-site consultations, curbside delivery and an interactive pre-order menu with each dispensary open six days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Vytal Options, a PA Options for Wellness medical marijuana dispensary, is excited to bring our excellent patient service as well as quality products to the State College and Kennett Square areas,” CEO and founder Thomas A. Trite said in a statement. “We were one of the first three medical marijuana Clinical Registrants approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to conduct research. After undergoing an extensive review process, we were selected by Penn State University and their College of Medicine to collaborate and research medical marijuana.”

To celebrate the grand openings, each location will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. ET, with members of the Chamber of Business, Penn State Research, and Balanced Veterans Network. A partnership with grower/processer FarmaceuticalRX has also been developed to support the dispensary openings. A proprietary strain “Keystone OG” was created with the processing team at FarmaceuticalRX along with members of Vytal Options marketing and product development teams. The first 100 patients at each location will receive an exclusive, limited edition “Keystone OG” t-shirt to celebrate the collaboration. In addition, many of the state’s top Medical Marijuana Grower Processers will be on hand at both locations, educating patients and handing out promotional materials. In addition, PA Options for Wellness will commemorate its latest dispensary openings by making a charitable contribution to organizations within the State College and Kennett Square communities.

PA Options for Wellness proudly offers a curated selection of products across it’s brand portfolio, which includes byVytal, Mood, and Solventless. Patients can choose from a wide array of premium cannabis products, including full-spectrum RSO, access to a library of flower strains, solventless rosins, and their signature Troche sublingual. Vytal Options dispensaries will also offer top products from other highly requested brands in the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana marketplace.

“Pennsylvania has become one of the fastest growing medical markets in the nation and we are proud to be able to widen access to patients across the state,” said Thomas A. Trite, Chief Executive Officer of PA Options for Wellness. “PA Options for Wellness will bring top-quality, innovative products to the medical market, meeting the demand of our patients while adhering to strict ethical standards. Providing therapeutic solutions, we focus on combining plant science and medicine to transform the lives of our patients.”

In addition to PA Options for Wellness’ newest dispensary locations, the Company currently serves patients in the following areas: Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lansdale, and the Lehigh Valley.

About PA Options for Wellness

PA Options for Wellness was founded by Thomas A. Trite, PD, FASCP, in 2014 with the goal of creating a premier medical cannabis service model and becoming the leader in the emerging medical cannabis industry and cannabis research.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA Options for Wellness’ mission is to be the preferred provider of medical cannabis to qualified, approved patients through high-quality products, and dignified, professional service. The company is focused on research, patient outcomes and quality of life.

PA Options for Wellness is proud to have been awarded one of the first Pennsylvania Clinical Registrant licenses in June 2019 in collaboration with the Penn State College of Medicine. PA Options for Wellness also has a 65,000-square-foot grow/process facility that includes lab space and is located in Duncannon, Perry County.

PA Options for Wellness will bring top-quality, innovative products to the medical market, meeting the demand of our patients while adhering to strict ethical standards. Providing therapeutic solutions, we focus on combining plant science and medicine to transform the lives of our patients.

Media Inquires:

Samantha A. Alderfer

Director of Marketing & Business Development

PA Options for Wellness, Inc.

salderfer@paofw.com

717-418-4362

Contact Information:

Samantha Alderfer

Director of Marketing & Business Development

salderfer@paofw.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment