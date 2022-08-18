PAC Machinery’s PACK EXPO International Exhibit Provides Packaging Solutions To Increase Production, Minimize Growing Pains for Businesses

See our flow wrappers, shrink machines, vacuum sealers, medical packaging, automatic baggers, bags and materials LIVE and in person at Pack Expo International October 23-26, 2022 at McCormick Place, Chicago! Bring us your packaging challenges and your products and see how we can better help you package your goods and become more automated to help your business grow! sales@pacmachinery.com (800) 985-9570.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PAC Machinery, leaders in packaging equipment, announces the company’s largest exhibit ever at PACK EXPO International (Oct. 23-26; McCormick Place, Chicago), the most comprehensive packaging and processing show in the world in 2022. With unprecedented demand for packaging and automation, PACK EXPO International 2022 is packing the show with lots of new, exciting features according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. Sure to be a “must see” exhibit, PAC Machinery will be bringing a diverse range of machinery of its most popular models including flow wrappers, automatic baggers, shrink machines, heat and vacuum sealers and validatable medical packaging machines. See the packaging machines that top companies are buying this year in PAC’s 2,500 sqft. exhibit in the South Hall at S 3314.

“Exhibiting at Pack Expo is a great way to meet face-to-face with companies planning a more automated packaging process, said Greg Berguig, VP Sales and Marketing. “PAC Machinery can help facilities plan the next 1-3 years out, developing solutions that increase production without increasing labor, which is what companies are seeking right now. Additionally, increased output through packaging automation can help companies put off costly facility expansion by using their current space more efficiently,” Berguig said.

PAC encourages attendees to bring their products so solutions can be developed with machine experts at the exhibit. Due to the wide range of applications and various industries and companies that attend this bi-annual show, PAC Machinery will be showcasing packaging machines from all product categories as well as automatic bagging materials from its bag’s division – including green, more environmentally friendly packaging solutions!

See Machines featured from all these categories:

Automatic Baggers

Materials for Auto Baggers

Shrink Wrap Machines

Medical packaging machines

Heat Sealers

Flow Wrappers

Vacuum Sealers

PAC Machinery is also a part of the interactive PACK to the Future Exhibit that celebrates the role of packaging and processing through history and future impact. As a family owned business, PAC is proud to have developed the first commercial heat sealer, the Sealmaster, circa 1970, on display. Scan the QR code on the exhibit to learn more about the history of sealing from PAC Machinery.

Visit our exhibit South Building S-3314

Visit our show page

JOIN US! ATTEND FOR FREE LEARN MORE

WATCH OUR SHOW PREVIEW VIDEO Click Here

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facility in Berea, OH. and the Bags and Materials business in Milwaukee, WI.

PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Phone (800) 985-9570 pacmachinery.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Winans | Director of Marketing, PAC Machinery

1 (800) 985-9570 x261 | Shannonw@pacmachinery.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9247eeb2-6b1f-47b9-80dc-62619ac90b4a