NVME Systems Enable Data Center Environments to Optimize Data-Intensive Applications

ALISO VIEO, CA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PAC Storage (PAC), a premier developer and manufacturer of data storage solutions, has released their latest NVMe 4U 48-bay model as an expansion to their all-flash storage systems. The new solution offers over 700TB of high-density and high-performance NVMe storage in one appliance for NAS and SAN storage, and is ideal for data-intensive applications requiring high IOPS, high throughput, and low latency. The dual-controller system supports PCIe Gen4 and offers performance of 1.1M IOPS, 24GB/s read, and 12GB/s write throughput with up to 100G connectivity.

“PAC Storage is first-to-market with our all-new, 48-Bay All-Flash NVMe system,” said PAC CEO, Rick Crane. “While most NVMe all-flash storage systems are only available in smaller form factors offering less capacity or require an expensive scale-out configuration, our 4U-48 Bay NVMe is ideal for clients who require additional capacity alongside NVMe performance elements. When you consider high-performance, capacity, data protection, and high-availability, this NVMe system is offered at an unbeatable price.”

The new NVMe model arrives on the heels of the recent PAC Storage PS Gen3 product line release, which are the first PS systems to offer up to 22TB enterprise-grade drives. Equipped with the latest Intel® Xeon® D processors, both the PS Gen3 and PAC NVMe Gen4 systems are designed to master demanding read/write applications. This latest NVMe edition dramatically accelerates system performance alongside its smaller sister model, the 2U-24Bay NVMe. Its extensive IOPS and throughput is tailored to AI, database, VDI, media & entertainment, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

“As PAC continues to grow and celebrate our twenty-third year as a data storage provider, our focus remains where it has always been—on our customers,” said Crane. “Our clients asked for a high-density NVMe system, so we’re ready to ship with most systems delivered within three weeks.”

