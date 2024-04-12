PAC Storage New Gen 4 NVMe SSD high speed data storage designed to meet the evolving demands of media production

PAC Storage PS Line Video-optimized NAS with up to 26 streams of 4K + video editing and playback

ALISO VIEJO, CA, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PAC Storage, a leading manufacturer and provider of innovative data storage solutions, today announced it will display its latest NVMe advancements revolutionizing data storage solutions for media professionals at the 2024 NABShow. The National Association of Broadcasters ultimate event for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry takes place April 13-17, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

“Whether you’re a filmmaker, content creator, post production or technology professional, don’t miss this opportunity to see our latest data storage technology innovations at NABShow,” said Rick Crane, CEO, PAC Storage. “PAC understands the critical role that storage plays in media and entertainment, so our PS Line and NVMe storage solutions are engineered to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency, providing post production and content creators with the tools they need to bring their visions to life. We also understand M&E timeframes, so we’re ready to ship and deliver most systems within two weeks.”

At booth #SL5125 in the South Lower Hall, NABShow attendees can experience firsthand the power and performance of the latest PAC Storage PS Line and new Gen 4 NVMe storage solutions. The high-density SAN, NAS, and object PAC systems scale up to 20PB with 2PB Hybrid and 700TB NVMe storage in one appliance. Designed to meet the evolving demands of media production workflows, PAC systems offer unparalleled speed, reliability, and scalability, empowering content creators to unleash their creativity without compromise.

About PAC Storage

PAC Storage is an enterprise data storage hardware solution. Since 2005, PAC solutions have been the cornerstone of data centers nationwide for primary, secondary, backup, and disaster recovery. In 2017, PAC introduced its PS Line offering hybrid SAN and NAS, with cloud gateway options. Renowned for their best price point in the industry, PAC’s feature-rich solutions are robust with high availability, data protection and scalability to petabytes of on-premise storage. PAC Storage is an affiliate of BOXX Technologies. Learn more at www.pacstorage.com.

Attachments

PAC Storage New Gen 4 NVMe

PAC Storage PS Line

CONTACT: Krista Crane PAC Storage [email protected]