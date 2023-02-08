Company adds bacteria, E. coli, Legionella, and other microbiology testing and analysis capabilities to support the Northwest United States

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerobiology, part of the Pace® Analytical Services laboratory network, today announced that its Seattle, Washington, laboratory has achieved accreditation from the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) for its Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP).

The mission of the AIHA is to establish high standards for laboratories to produce quality data for making decisions that impact public health, the environment, and natural resources. The association manages several accreditation programs, including EMLAP, which was developed specifically for microbiology labs providing microbiology testing of air, fluids, and bulk samples collected from various sources including schools, hospitals, and work environments.

“Pace® is committed to meeting the needs of our customers for high-quality, cost-effective analytical services. This accreditation ensures our customers meet their regulatory requirements on their important projects,” notes Greg Whitman, president of Pace® Analytical Services.

As a result of this achievement, the Pace® Aerobiology Seattle lab may now analyze culture samples for bacteria, fungi, and non-viable analysis of spore trap and tape/wipe direct samples. These analyses include the detection of Legionella, Mycobacteria, and Pseudomonas. This lab also performs screen tests on sewage to identify E. coli and fecal coliforms. The company’s deep expertise in bacterial and fungal testing in environmental and clinical settings is backed by over 25 years of industry experience. Within the Pace® nationwide network of over 100 laboratories and service centers, 11 are Pace® Aerobiology locations offering microbiology testing and analysis capabilities.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Pace® Aerobiology

For more than 25 years, Pace® Aerobiology has provided microbial indoor air quality and related laboratory services. As part of the Pace® nationwide network of labs and service centers, the business now provides microbiology services for environmental and clinical settings through 11 locations. Pace® Aerobiology labs are accredited by the Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) ELITE Program, the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP), and the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA). More at Aerobiology.net.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at PaceLabs.com.

