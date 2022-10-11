DULUTH, GA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pace-O-Matic, Inc. is pleased to announce that Frank Noonan, former Pennsylvania State Police commissioner, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Paul Goldean, Pace-O-Matic’s President and Chief Operating Officer, noted Noonan’s decades of experience throughout his long and distinguished career handling complex compliance, legal, and security issues. His experience and knowledge of the industry make him an ideal fit to represent the leading national skill gaming company, Goldean said.

“Pace-O-Matic’s continued growth is exciting and we believe the sky is the limit for us moving into 2023,” said Goldean. “Frank Noonan is a valuable addition to our Board of Directors; he has a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge in best practices to engage and assist law enforcement, compliance, and corporate security. Frank will play a critical role in advising our leadership as we continue to expand our footprint.”

Noonan began his career as a combat lieutenant with the United States Marine Corps serving in Vietnam. For his heroic service, he was issued a Bronze Star. Following his tours of duty, he spent over 27 years with the FBI. Noonan then began a second career working in a variety of investigative agent roles with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Later, he served as the Attorney General’s Regional Director for the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control. He eventually rose to the Office of Attorney General’s highest agent position and was responsible for direct supervision of many of Pennsylvania’s highest-profile cases.

In 2011, Noonan became Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, where he served with honor and dignity until retiring in 2015. Currently, he is the founder of The Noonan Group, LLC, a firm specializing in investigative and litigation support, risk management assessments and other services.

His addition to the board will assist Pace-O-Matic as it continues to move into new markets by improving communications and engagement with employees, distributors, operators, and dedicated customers who use the company’s products across the nation, Goldean explained.

Pace-O-Matic is an industry leader in providing skill video games and establishing regulatory structures for its successful business in states across the United States.

