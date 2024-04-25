Nonprofit mental health provider seeks interns, clinicians and administrative professionals to serve local communities in time for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Campbell, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacific Clinics, California’s leading provider of community-based mental health and substance use services, has more than 100 open job positions in the South Bay. As May’s Mental Health Awareness Month approaches, these jobs will continue to promote and support the nonprofit’s mission to advance health equity with a broad range of services offered to qualifying individuals and families of all ages.

As the demand for high-quality behavioral health grows, Pacific Clinics remains dedicated to expanding its team and enhancing community-based services to meet evolving needs. The newly available positions span across various departments and levels, including:

School-Based Intervention Clinical Intern

Clinician

Clinical Program Manager

Crisis First Aid Responder

Administrative Assistant

Psychiatric Tech

Licensed Vocation Nurse (LVN)

Applied Behavior Analysis Technician

Job seekers can view available positions and apply online at pacificclinics.org/careers.

“We are thrilled to hire dedicated people to join our team and provide compassionate care and services across multiple areas of the organization,” said Interim Chief Human Resources Officer Denise L. Jackson. “We need to fill various full-time positions, including those who will work directly with children, adults, and families, as well as in administrative roles.”

“Our local team is growing with individuals who share a profound passion for providing life-affirming work in communities and schools,” adds Vice President of Emerging and Statewide Services Jacquelyn H. Torres, who oversees the non-profit’s award-winning School-Based Intervention Team.

Pacific Clinics offers an inclusive work environment and maintains ten service delivery principles through its “Promise to You” to ensure a positive employee and client experience, emphasizing collaboration, cultural relevance and respect, innovation and offering hope and solutions.

The nonprofit agency offers resources, benefits and training to support the development of employees, including:

Competitive salaries and an exceptional benefits package for all roles.

Health and wellness resources to promote well-being.

Continuing education, training and tuition reimbursement

Robust intern program with paid placements and licensure programs.

Its array of high-quality services for Californian’s youngest of children to older adults is offered to Medi-Cal-eligible and other qualified individuals through contracts and generous donations from supporters.

About Pacific Clinics

Pacific Clinics is California’s leading community-based nonprofit mental health and substance use services and support provider. With more than 150 years of service in local communities, its 2,100-member team is dedicated to offering hope and unlocking the full potential of more than 26,000 individuals and families through culturally responsive, trauma-informed, research-based services for individuals and families from birth to older adults.

CONTACT: Myeisha Gamino Pacific Clinics [email protected]