Pacific Coastal Airlines’ 2018 Spring Schedule Includes Vancouver-Tofino

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacific Coastal Airlines is pleased to announce its 2018 Spring Schedule which will be in effect from March 4 to June 3, 2018.

The new schedule includes a new, daily non-stop flight between Vancouver and Tofino beginning Tuesday, April 3.

“This new route is a natural fit for our airline and introduces greater capacity and improved service to Tofino, Ucluelet and the surrounding area,” says Pacific Coastal Airlines’ President Quentin Smith.

The new flight will operate 7 days a week, leaving Vancouver International Airport’s South Terminal (YVR) at 3:15 P.M. and arriving at the Tofino/Long Beach Airport (YAZ) at 4:00 P.M. It departs YAZ at 4:30 P.M. arriving back at YVR at 5:15 P.M.

“As an airline that got its start in Bella Coola, we understand the importance of quick, convenient, and affordable travel between smaller communities and larger hub cities in British Columbia and we will be working hard with key stakeholders in Ucluelet, Tofino and the entire region to earn their support,” adds Smith.

Pacific Coastal will be using its proven 19-seat turboprop aircraft, the Beechcraft 1900, to service the Vancouver-Tofino route, but has the capability to upgrade to larger 30 or 34-seat Saab 340A or 340B aircraft should demand increase.

Customers can book Vancouver-Tofino flights on Pacific Coastal’s website now at www.pacificcoastal.com and will soon be able to purchase return shuttle service from YAZ to their hotel or lodge in either Tofino or Ucluelet while booking their flight online.

In addition to the new Vancouver-Tofino route, the new 2018 spring schedule creates better connections between some of the other destinations within Pacific Coastal Airlines’ network, improves on time performance, and adjusts seat capacity to better meet local demand.

Some of the changes to the 2018 spring schedule include, but are not limited to:

Tofino

New daily non-stop service between Vancouver and Tofino starting Tuesday, April 3

45 minute flight time

19 seat aircraft

Cranbrook

A new early morning connection between Cranbrook and mid-Vancouver Island (Comox, Campbell River)

Three daily connections between Cranbrook and Victoria (morning, mid-day, and evening)

Williams Lake

Most flights each week between Williams Lake and Vancouver (more than any other airline)

Improved connections between Williams Lake and Victoria

Port Hardy

Twice daily morning and afternoon flights between Port Hardy and Vancouver to enhance business travel connections to/from Vancouver

Masset

Return of the Saturday flight between Vancouver and Masset starting May 4

Kelowna

More non-stop flights between Victoria and Kelowna than any other airline

For more information or to book your flight, visit our website at www.pacificcoastal.com or contact your travel agent.

About Pacific Coastal Airlines

A privately owned, British Columbia based regional airline operating from Vancouver International Airport’s South Terminal (YVR), Pacific Coastal is now the sixth-largest airline operating at YVR, based on outbound seats, and third-largest in takeoffs and landings. It flies to 16 airports and with its affiliate airline Wilderness Air located in Port Hardy on north Vancouver Island, connects to more than 50 additional destinations in the province from as far east as Cranbrook in the Rocky Mountains, as far north as Prince George, or Masset on the legendary island of Haida Gwaii. Its network encompasses major ski destinations, a multitude of fishing lodges, outdoor and wildlife adventure tours, and authentic First Nations experiences.

