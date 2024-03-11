NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacific General, a New York based investment firm specializing in cross-border private equity and asset backed credit strategies, announces the promotion of Dajeong Lee and Jason Park as the firm’s new Partners, effective March 7th, 2024.

Dajeong Lee, a founding member of Pacific General when the firm was established in July 2019, has been working with the senior members of the firm since 2014 including its predecessor firms. Ms. Lee was most recently a Principal in the private equity team in New York and led the build-out of the firm’s transition from investment banking advisory to a principal investing business. She also played a key role in the firm’s recent private equity investments in Playa Bowls, Evo Floors and Milre Systek. In this new leadership role, Ms. Lee will be responsible for managing and scaling up the firm’s private equity business. Ms. Lee earned an MBA degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Sogang University in South Korea.

Jason Park is also a founding member of Pacific General and has been working with the senior members of the firm since 2017 including its predecessor firm. Out of the firm’s Seoul office, Mr. Park was most recently a Principal in the alternative investment team, raising over $700 million with Korean investors. Mr. Park also led the firm’s establishment of its asset management framework in 2019. In this new role, Mr. Park will be responsible for developing credit and real estate strategies in partnership with the New York and Riyadh teams. Before joining Pacific General, Mr. Park was with Korea Investment Management managing a fund of hedge funds with major Korean institutional investors and also was a proprietary trader at Korea Investment & Securities in Seoul, South Korea. Mr. Park earned a Bachelor in Business Administration from Korea University in South Korea and is a CFA charter holder.

Jeffery W. Smith, Vice Chairman at Pacific General, said, “As the firm has evolved and grown, our people have always been the key element to our growth, core value and culture. I have worked closely with both Dajeong and Jason and they have been instrumental in building our firm’s business to date. We are so proud of Jason and Dajeong on this career milestone and very pleased to celebrate the promotion of these two very talented professionals.”

Jason Park, Partner at Pacific General, said: “It has been a great experience to participate in the enormous growth and key developments the firm has achieved to date. I am grateful for this new leadership role and responsibility and look forward to building and scaling our alternative investment business to the next level.”

Dajeong Lee, Partner at Pacific General, said: “I am excited to take on this new leadership role at Pacific General. It is an honor to be recognized for my contributions to the firm and I am deeply grateful for the trust our team has placed in me. I look forward to driving the continued success of our firm by delivering superior value to our investors, partners, and portfolio companies.”

About Pacific General

Pacific General is an investment firm focusing on private equity and alternative investments. The firm specializes in originating, structuring, and investing in transactions, and leverages its cross-border expertise and network to create value. The firm operates with offices in New York; Seoul, South Korea; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Kate Rosenthal

[email protected]

www.pacificgeneral.com

T: 1-646-802-1024