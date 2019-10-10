Breaking News
Pacific International Marketing/Dynasty Farms Joins iTrade Blockchain To Propel a Safer, More Transparent Food Supply Chain

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iTradeNetwork, the leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry, and Pacific International Marketing/Dynasty Farms are excited to announce their collaboration on a blockchain traceability pilot for fresh produce. With iTrade Blockchain, Pacific International Marketing (PIM)/Dynasty Farms will be able to capture and share key product information with their trading partners, gain greater visibility into their supply chain operations, and promote food safety for their consumers.

“Safety and transparency are top priorities for PIM/Dynasty Farms,” says Dave Johnson, President. “We want to make sure we are providing our consumers with the safest, highest quality product. Having rich traceability information associated with our purchase orders on the iTrade Blockchain will not only give us meaningful insights into our operations and facilitate a safer supply chain, but it will also set us apart from our competitors and make us more appealing to our current and prospective trading partners.”

As part of deploying iTrade Blockchain, PIM/Dynasty Farms will capture crucial first-mile data using iTrade’s native traceability solutions, like PTI-Palletized Advance Ship Notices via iTrade’s Transit module, which sends critical traceability data to trading partners as product leaves the cooling shed.

“We are happy to join PIM/Dynasty on this blockchain initiative to create a smarter, safer food supply chain,” says Dale Slaughenhaupt, CTO of iTradeNetwork. “We know that iTrade Blockchain will give them the tools to optimize their processes throughout the supply chain, ensure food safety, and help them attract new buyers to grow their business.”

iTrade Blockchain is the latest in a string of innovations iTrade has brought to the market in the last 12 months, including iTrade’s new Logistics Module, iTradeFreight, an SFCA Module that drives compliance for the Safe Food for Canadians Act, and iTradeOrder—a brand new order management, traceability and quality inspection solution for ambitious mid-market companies.

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.
iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of on-demand supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 5,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com

ITN:  Bryn McFadden 925-660-3644 in[email protected]

