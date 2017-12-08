Pacific Rim Cobalt Files Amended Technical Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (the “Company” or “Pacific Rim Cobalt”) (CSE:BOLT) (FRANKFURT:NXFE) announces that it has filed an amended technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 titled “Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report, TNM Cobalt Project” dated December 8, 2017. The amended technical report amends the Company’s July 11, 2017 technical report (filed October 24, 2017) by providing further detail and added clarity in respect of historical estimates and the author’s review of same. Please refer to the full report under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt

Pacific Rim Cobalt is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade cobalt deposits, a key raw material input for the growing lithium-ion battery industry.

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.

Ranjeet Sundher – President and CEO

(604) 922-8272

[email protected]

Steve Vanry – CFO & Director

(604) 922-8272

[email protected]

Sean Bromley – Director & Investor Contact

(778) 985-8934

[email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.