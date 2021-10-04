Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pacific Urban Residential Announces Merger with Affiliate Hanover Real Estate Investors

Pacific Urban Residential Announces Merger with Affiliate Hanover Real Estate Investors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Multifamily owner-operator and investment manager Pacific Urban Residential (”Pacific”) and multifamily private equity investor Hanover Real Estate Investors (“Hanover”) announced a merger between the two firms. The combined company is to be named Pacific Urban Investors, LLC and will be headquartered in Palo Alto, CA with six regional offices located in Los Angeles, Irvine, Seattle, Denver, New York, and Washington DC.

Pacific is one of the most active multifamily investors in the US. The firm has proven adept at identifying and deploying multifamily strategies, including pioneering institutional investment into the vintage multifamily space. Founded in 1998 PUR is exclusively focused on multifamily strategies, investing significant PUR partner capital alongside institutional strategic partners. Today, PUR owns and manages 13,000 apartment homes valued at $5 billion. Since 1998, the firm has acquired more than $7 billion in multifamily communities.

Hanover, founded in 2013, began with a strategy of providing both LP and GP capital to best-in-class local and regional developers and operators. Since inception, the firm has been involved in 40 investments, with a total cost in excess of $1 billion. Today, along with its joint venture partners they own, manage or develop over 2,000 apartment homes valued in excess of $800 million.

The combined company will continue its exclusive multifamily focus and disciplined investment strategies via acquisition of apartment communities and by providing joint venture equity, preferred equity and other structured finance solutions to select developers and operators. Alex Yarmolinsky, former CEO of Hanover is continuing as Pacific’s President of the Structured Finance group, Ash Baraghoush & David White, Hanover’s principals are now Pacific’s Managing Directors of Structured Finance.

Al Pace, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Pacific said “We are delighted to announce our merger and reaffirm our commitment to build a best-in-class multifamily investment manager for the benefit of our customer residents, investors, and talented professionals. Pacific Urban Investors will continue our geographic and strategic expansion to enhance our participation in the multifamily sector.”  

For Further Information Please Contact:

Rory Gardner, President – [email protected]
Alex Yarmolinsky, President, Structured Finance – [email protected]

Media Contact:
Christine Briones
Office: 650.842.2390
Email: [email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.