Pacira BioSciences Appoints Chris Christie to Board of Directors

Former Governor of New Jersey, Successful Champion of Opioid Reform and Advocate for Increased Access to Alternative Pain Management Solutions

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), a leading provider of innovative non-opioid pain management options, today announced the appointment of Christopher J. Christie to its board of directors. Chris Christie served as the 55th Governor of the State of New Jersey from January 2010 to January 2018.

“We are honored to welcome Governor Christie to the Pacira board of directors. Governor Christie’s track record of unwavering commitment to combatting our nation’s opioid crisis and his solid reputation as a seasoned government leader is unparalleled. He is distinguished for effecting bipartisan change within healthcare policy and legislation, and his insights should prove to be of immeasurable benefit to Pacira,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. “We are delighted to have Governor Christie join the Pacira team and look forward to what we expect will be many contributions to advancing our mission to provide opioid-sparing alternatives to patients worldwide.”

During two successful terms as Governor of New Jersey, Christie significantly raised public consciousness around the acceleration of opioid and other drug-related deaths. His administration mandated new approaches to address the stigma around drug addiction and focused on making treatments more broadly available. He significantly expanded drug courts and executed landmark bipartisan legislation that placed new restrictions on opioid prescriptions leading to the most restrictive policy in the nation. His strong track record as Governor of New Jersey led President Trump to appoint him as Chairman of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. Governor Christie led this bipartisan group through multiple hearings, site visits, and interviews that informed 56 distinct recommendations for Congress, federal agencies, and local governments to fund and implement. In parallel, Christie’s administration successfully stimulated the New Jersey economy, created jobs, reformed education, reduced the size and cost of government, and lowered taxes for the state’s citizens.

Prior to serving as Governor of New Jersey, Christie served as United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, where he earned national attention for his success in battling political corruption, corporate crime, human trafficking, gangs, terrorism, and environmental polluters.

Governor Christie received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Delaware, and a Juris Doctor degree from Seton Hall University School of Law. Christie is a recipient of Honorary Doctoral degrees from Rutgers University, University of Delaware, Seton Hall University, Monmouth University, and Centenary College.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is a leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for health care practitioners and their patients. The company’s long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera° system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

