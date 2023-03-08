TAMPA, Fla., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) today announced that it will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Miami. Live audio of the event can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting, local analgesia currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular, injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com .

