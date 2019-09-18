Package Management Made Easy: Parcel Pending Demos Multifamily Locker Solutions at 2019 Multifamily Executive Conference

Breaking News
Visit Parcel Pending booth #406 to learn how Parcel Pending’s multifamily locker solutions ensure the simple & secure delivery & retrieval of residents’ packages

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parcel Pending, the leader of package delivery solutions, will demo its multifamily locker solutions at booth #406 at the 2019 Multifamily Executive Conference taking place October 2-4 in Las Vegas. Parcel Pending’s customizable indoor, outdoor and refrigerated lockers are designed to help property owners and managers save valuable staff time, increase responsiveness to residents, provide better service to residents, gain competitive advantage and reduce operational costs. ﻿Parcel Pending successfully delivers over 1.5 million packages monthly in 49 states and Canada.

The steady growth of e-commerce has increased parcel volume by 48 percent over the past two years, and there are no signs that this trend will slow down. Today’s time-constrained property managers seek a quick, easy and secure solution to help manage the daily avalanche of resident deliveries, and that is where Parcel Pending comes into play. Parcel Pending’s multifamily locker solutions help get property managers out of the business of package management and back to their real jobs of caring for residents.

“We’re in the business of solving package management issues, and our lockers provide a tangible solution for multifamily communities struggling to manage the daily influx of resident packages,” explained Lori A. Torres, Parcel Pending CEO and Founder. “In fact, customer surveys show that our lockers help save up to 24 hours of staff time each week – time that was previously wasted on accepting, sorting, and distributing resident packages – and drive resident renewals by 40 percent.”

“We also take pride in engineering the most technologically-advanced lockers on the market. That is why our lockers are made with durable 15” UV resistant screens, infrared package sensors, package scanners, cloud-based security cameras, and powder-coated steel that protects packages from the sun, rain, snow and wind,” continued Torres. “We’re making it quick, easy and safe for residents to retrieve their packages at their convenience while also saving property managers valuable time and giving them peace of mind.”

The way Parcel Pending works is simple. Recipients are instantly notified by text, email, or our mobile app ﻿when they have a delivery. Once a notification is received, the recipient can pick up the package using the unique code provided in the notification, or by using the new intelligent mobile app. Property managers do not need to sign for packages, sort them, or distribute them to recipients. Parcel Pending lockers make it secure, fast and easy for residents to retrieve their packages.

Parcel Pending was founded by Lori A. Torres in 2013 to provide effective package management solutions to property managers, residents and couriers alike. Both Torres and a large percentage of her staff come from the multifamily industry and understand the diverse needs of property owners, property managers, couriers and residents. This experience has enabled Parcel Pending to design and deliver customizable indoor, outdoor and refrigerated electronic lockers providing seamless package management solutions for multifamily communities.

Today, Parcel Pending is the global leader of package delivery solutions for the multifamily, commercial, retail and university industries with more than 200 employees and thousands of customers across North America and Canada.

Visit Parcel Pending booth #406 at the 2019 MFE Conference to learn more about their multifamily locker solutions. Alternatively, you can contact [email protected] to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Parcel Pending at MFE Conference.

Learn more about Parcel Pending at www.parcelpending.com.

About Parcel Pending
Parcel Pending is the world’s largest secure parcel locker provider with over 25 million packages safely and securely delivered. Parcel Pending combines 100% Always-On Customer Service, electronic lockers and mobile applications to improve the customer experience, while reducing operating costs. Parcel Pending markets to homebuilders, multifamily communities, commercial office buildings and retailers throughout North America and Canada. More information is available by calling 844-312-9101 or at www.parcelpending.com.

