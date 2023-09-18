The eCommerce has fueled significant growth in the packaged food industry, particularly in the United States, as eCommerce reaches a tipping point, there has been a substantial increase in the sales of packaged goods, including groceries, over the past few years.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global packaged food market value is likely to jump from US$ 40,79,495 million in 2023 to US$ 62,11,619.50 million by 2033. A CAGR of 4.3% is expected for the market over the next decade.

Packaged food products are gaining prominence in the global landscape as consumers shift toward convenience foods and convenient packaging formats. To beat market competition, key players are arming themselves with analytics and digital tools. Key contenders are catering to the demand volatility in a cost-effective manner by boosting network agility via supply-chain digitization and stronger connectivity.

According to recent research, a large share of flexitarians are seeking ways to lower their meat intake. About 30% of regular meat eaters are actually following this aspiration. These trends are expected to show their impact on the purchase of packaged products. Particularly in Western Europe, a great share of flexitarians is consuming less or no red meat.

Request a Sample of this Report to Understand the Key Dynamics of the Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15251

In the marketspace, brand owners are finding convenient opportunities to offer consumers product options that are easy to consume, like single-serve capsules. Companies are designing packaging solutions that support single-use systems. An example of this concept is the stand-up pouch, which is easy to open and lightweight.

An emerging opportunity is the development of single-use systems in an eco-friendly way. Market players are leveling up their innovation game, eradicating concerning materials out of the packaging solutions sans compromising on packaging functionality or changing their equipment.

Key Takeaways from the Packaged Food Market Report:

In 2022, the global packaged food market size stood at US$ 3,922,591 million.

The United States is leading the packaged food industry with 18.6% global market share in 2023.

In 2023, China’s packaged food industry closely follows the movement of the United States, holding an 11.6% global market share.

Germany emerged as a prominent player in the European packaged food industry, capturing a 5.8% global market share in 2023.

The ready-to-eat meals segment, commanding 34.6% of the global market in 2023, leads the market.

“Market players are facing an innovation challenge– making their product packaging environmentally friendly sans compromising on consumer functionality. With better innovation capabilities, key players can strike the right chord between these demands,” says an FMI analyst.

Recent Developments Detected by FMI in the Packaged Food Market:

In June 2022, Conagra Brands, Inc. released a wide-ranging line of new products made to solve cravings and mealtime dilemmas. The new foods from Conagra Brands feature on-trend ingredients, contemporary flavors, and convenient prep methods.

In July 2023, Conagra Brands, Inc., a prominent branded food firm in North America, unleashed more than 50 fresh items across the company’s snacks, grocery, and frozen divisions. Iconic brands from Conagra have developed new recipes to offer contemporary, flavorful, and dynamic food to meet the evolved needs of consumers.

In March 2021, Nestlé introduced bio-based lids and scoops composed of renewable resources. This range is targeted at infants and children.

Request for Research Methodology to Understand Our Data-sourcing Process in Detail: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15251

Packaged Food Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Baby and Infant Foods

Dairy Products

Confectionary

Bakery and Snacks

Meat and Poultry

Ready-To-Eat Meals

Alcoholic Beverage

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

By Packaging

Jugs

Packets

Bottles

Bags

Bowls

Boxes

Cans

Cartons

Crates

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India. Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Top Reports Related To Food and Beverage Market Insights

Packaged Coconut Water Market: The packaged coconut water market is valued at US$ 1 billion for 2023, and it is predicted to expand to US$ 6.47 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Packaged Bread Market: Packaged bread market size is expected to stand at US$ 2,535 million in 2023. Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5%, to reach US$ 4,180.8 million by 2033.

Packaged Currants Market: The global packaged currants market is expected to be valued at US$ 979 million in 2023 and reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 billion by 2033.

Packaged Milkshake Market: The packaged milkshakes market size was estimated at US$ 323.84 million in 2023, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the projected period. By 2033, there is anticipated to be a US$ 596.58 million global market.

Packaged Fresh Fruits Market: The global packaged fresh fruits market size is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%, reaching a valuation of US$ 22,012.5 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube