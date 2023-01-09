Rising Conscious about Health, Increasing Per Capita Income, And Hectic Lifestyles of People around the World are estimated To Stimulate the Demand for Functional Ready-To-Eat Food Products, Such As Packaged Muesli Products

Rockville, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global packaged muesli products market is set to reach US$ 29.5 billion by 2033-end, increasing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the decade.

Increased spending is being seen on different healthy and functional foods to help boost the immune system. Further, orientation towards vegan and clean-label products leads to burgeoning sales of a wide variety of plant-based snacks, cheese, sauces, creamers, dips, spreads, and some other food & beverages. Thus, the demand for muesli products is also increasing at a significant rate.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of muesli packaged products are likely to reach US$ 29.5 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Canada is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2033.

Current valuation of the muesli packaged products market is US$ 18.3 billion.

The muesli packaged products industry is projected to progress at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2033.

Demand for muesli packaged products in Germany is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2033.

Winning Strategy

Industry players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and others to gain a competitive edge in the global market.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd., in February 2021 acquired a 100% stake in Kottaram Agro Foods. The latter is a maker of millet-based snacks and breakfast cereals named, Soulfull.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of muesli products are investing at an increased rate in different R&D activities for product innovation.

For instance,

Seven Sundays is a prominent enterprise that produces muesli cereals in the U.S. The company is taking initiatives to expand its keto-friendly and paleo-friendly muesli line while introducing two new mixes of superfoods. Rise & Shine is one such successful launch from the year 2019 that is a gluten-free muesli blend.

Key Companies Profiled

Associated British Foods PLC

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

PepsiCo. Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Dorset Cereals

Companies are implementing advanced technologies for the procurement, processing, and distribution of different packaged muesli products. Sustainable, clean-label, canner/ready-to-eat, bio-based, vegan, and organic are some top-selling proportions due to growing health, environmental, and ingredients consciousness.

Revenue from the sales of packaged muesli products is likely to grow at a significant speed owing to their staggering demand from emerging markets and millennials. Furthermore, technological advances across packaged muesli products enable efficient production, effective operational maintenance, sophisticated design and packaging, and expanding product portfolio. Moreover, the sales monitoring of these packaged products is also estimated to contribute to getting a detailed insight into industry solutions.

On the flip side, compliance with stringent regulations along with varying standards across the globe regarding industry operation is expected to have an adverse impact on growth opportunities in the global market. Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is also estimated to increase the overall cost of muesli packaged products and thus limit their adoption.

Segmentation of Packaged Muesli Products Industry Research

By Type: Cereals Bars Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Convenience Stores E-commerce Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global packaged muesli products market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (cereals, bars, others) and distribution channel (supermarkets, convenience stores, e-Commerce, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

