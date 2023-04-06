According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The market is dominated by Asia Pacific. China is likely to show as high deal value as high volume in the global Packaging Robots market before long.

Farmington, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Packaging Robot Market size was valued at USD 4,352.1 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14,475 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2030. Packaging robot means using automated systems, robots, and specialized software to move different tasks and make the automated packaging process easier. Robotic systems for packaging are used in many different industries, such as pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, logistics, food and beverages, and so on. People often use vacuum grippers to pick up flat things like glass or metal sheets. During packaging and palletizing, these grippers use suction cups to hold several items at once. Vacuum grippers are used a lot in the packaging industry because they can move things like large crates, boxes, cans, and bottles.

Strategic Developments:

In 2020- FANUC, one of the largest robot manufacturers, launched the R-2000id robot with cable integration technology. In addition to packaging, the robot also has advanced functions such as picking and positioning, automatic detection, etc.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is the biggest part of the market in terms of geography. In the global Packaging Robots market, China is likely to soon have both a high volume and a high deal value. In the near future, the rise of Chinese manufacturers is likely to make the competition in the global market for packaging robots in Asia-Pacific even tougher. The Middle East and Africa, like Latin America, will grow slowly in the near future in the global market for packaging robots. Global Packaging Robots Market In the coming years, people in developing parts of the world are likely to be more interested in packaging robots. Fanuc Corporation, Kuka Robotics Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Limited, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and others are some of the most important companies in the global packaging robots market.

The global market for packaging robots has been looked at in different parts of the world, like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and India. In the near future, this market will be dominated by the global region.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 14,475 Million By End User Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Logistics, Others By Application Pick & Place, Packing, Palletizing, Others By Gripper Type Clamp, Claw, Vacuum, Others By Companies Fanuc, ABC Packaging Machine, Yaskawa Motoman, Adept Technology, Panasonic, KUKA, BluePrint Automation, Denso Robotics, IAI America, AFAST, Epson, Bosch Rexroth, Yamaha Robotic, Okura, Fuji Robotics Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

The market for packaging robots is expected to grow a lot in the next few years due to a number of factors. First of all, the efficiency and low cost of packaging robots are expected to make them more popular in industries like food and drink, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals. This will drive market growth. Second, advances in technology like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are making it possible for packaging robots to do more complicated tasks faster and more accurately, especially in industries that need a lot of precision and quality control. Third, sustainable packaging trends are making it important to have packaging robots that can handle compostable and biodegradable materials while cutting down on waste and energy use. Fourth, the need for flexibility and customization in packaging operations is driving the need for scalable and modular packaging robot solutions that can be quickly changed to meet changing production needs. Lastly, the focus on safety and comfort at work is likely to increase the use of packaging robots that make workers safer and more comfortable at work.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Fanuc, ABC Packaging Machine, Yaskawa Motoman, Adept Technology, Panasonic, KUKA, BluePrint Automation, Denso Robotics, IAI America, AFAST, Epson, Bosch Rexroth, Yamaha Robotic, Okura, Fuji Robotics, and others.

By Gripper Type:

Clamp

Claw

Vacuum

Other

By Application:

Pick & Place

Packing

Palletizing

Others

By End User:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Products

Logistics

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

