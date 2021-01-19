Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Packed with Purpose Gifts Impacted 160,000 People In 2020

Packed with Purpose Gifts Impacted 160,000 People In 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

New report released today by Packed with Purpose reveals the total social impact of its gifts last year.

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Packed with Purpose, the corporate gifting company with a social mission, today released its 2020 Impact Report, revealing the impact its gifts have had in workforce development, women’s empowerment, the environment, youth development, wellness, and other areas in the United States and beyond.

Each curated gift box from Packed with Purpose supports the positive social initiatives of its purveyor partners, who represent minority-owned, women-owned, B-Corp, and BIPOC companies. Seventy-five percent of Packed with Purpose purveyors are small or independent business, and 30 percent are women- or minority-owned.

From training and hiring individuals with barriers to employment to promoting environmental sustainability, each purveyor creates its own unique impact that touches many lives through the production of its products.

In 2020, Packed with Purpose impacted over 160,000 lives through 129 purveyors across 28 states and 35 countries. This impact includes:

  • 48,200+ hours of job training
  • 24,000+ women empowered and employed worldwide
  • 5,300+ farmers supported in ethical agriculture
  • 1,300+ young people empowered with self-confidence and entrepreneurial skills
  • 740 hours of youth education and vocational training
  • $20,000 donated to fund the building of new playgrounds
  • 10,000+ pounds of fresh produce donated to food shelters
  • 600 meals provided to hospitals and senior living facilities
  • 242 gifts to thank frontline medical staff for their service

“This has been a difficult year for all, so we’re very grateful to our partners and clients who made it possible to reach this level of impact,” said Leeatt Rothschild, founder and CEO of Packed with Purpose. “Our 2020 social impact report validates our mission to support the communities that most need it, and we plan to make an even bigger difference in 2021.”

To view the full report and learn more about Packed with Purpose’s purveyors, visit https://packedwithpurpose.gifts/our-impact/impact-report-2020

About Packed with Purpose
Packed with Purpose is on a mission to create meaningful impact by changing the way companies and individuals give gifts. Packed with Purpose discovers products made by social enterprises to curate memorable gifts that wow recipients and create positive change. From granola handcrafted by female survivors of abuse to glass-blown wine stoppers that support teens affected by gun violence, Packed with Purpose curates unforgettable gifts that do good. Gift with Impact. For more info, visit https://packedwithpurpose.gifts/

Media Contact: Becca Reyes, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.