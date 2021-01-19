Packed with Purpose Gifts Impacted 160,000 People In 2020

New report released today by Packed with Purpose reveals the total social impact of its gifts last year.

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Packed with Purpose , the corporate gifting company with a social mission, today released its 2020 Impact Report , revealing the impact its gifts have had in workforce development, women’s empowerment, the environment, youth development, wellness, and other areas in the United States and beyond.

Each curated gift box from Packed with Purpose supports the positive social initiatives of its purveyor partners, who represent minority-owned, women-owned, B-Corp, and BIPOC companies. Seventy-five percent of Packed with Purpose purveyors are small or independent business, and 30 percent are women- or minority-owned.

From training and hiring individuals with barriers to employment to promoting environmental sustainability, each purveyor creates its own unique impact that touches many lives through the production of its products.

In 2020, Packed with Purpose impacted over 160,000 lives through 129 purveyors across 28 states and 35 countries. This impact includes:

48,200+ hours of job training

24,000+ women empowered and employed worldwide

5,300+ farmers supported in ethical agriculture

1,300+ young people empowered with self-confidence and entrepreneurial skills

740 hours of youth education and vocational training

$20,000 donated to fund the building of new playgrounds

10,000+ pounds of fresh produce donated to food shelters

600 meals provided to hospitals and senior living facilities

242 gifts to thank frontline medical staff for their service

“This has been a difficult year for all, so we’re very grateful to our partners and clients who made it possible to reach this level of impact,” said Leeatt Rothschild, founder and CEO of Packed with Purpose. “Our 2020 social impact report validates our mission to support the communities that most need it, and we plan to make an even bigger difference in 2021.”

To view the full report and learn more about Packed with Purpose’s purveyors, visit https://packedwithpurpose.gifts/our-impact/impact-report-2020

About Packed with Purpose

Packed with Purpose is on a mission to create meaningful impact by changing the way companies and individuals give gifts. Packed with Purpose discovers products made by social enterprises to curate memorable gifts that wow recipients and create positive change. From granola handcrafted by female survivors of abuse to glass-blown wine stoppers that support teens affected by gun violence, Packed with Purpose curates unforgettable gifts that do good. Gift with Impact. For more info, visit https://packedwithpurpose.gifts/

Media Contact: Becca Reyes, [email protected]