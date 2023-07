LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2023 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings Release: Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after market close Webcast and Teleconference: Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT Pactiv Evergreen Participants: Michael King, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Baksht, Chief Financial Officer

Curt Worthington, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/news-events/events-presentations.

To join by phone, participants can register for the call here . It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes before the call. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in information.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. With a team of approximately 14,500 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com .