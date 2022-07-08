Breaking News
Pactiv Evergreen Launches New PlantCarton Life School Program at School Nutrition Conference

New PlantCarton Life school program features creative ways to repurpose cartons, encourages carton recycling, and helps inspire students’ appreciation for plant-based packaging.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE), a leading manufacturer of school milk cartons in the U.S., today announced the new PlantCarton Life™ school program. This program supports Pactiv Evergreen’s school milk and juice customers by giving them an interactive, educational resource for their end consumers, school students.

The centerpiece of the program is a new website, PlantCartonLife.com. The website offers downloadable carton craft and nature activities for repurposing cartons, gives students the opportunity to contribute content and design ideas that could be featured on a carton, and educates about the sustainable benefits of PlantCarton packaging.
        
“We want to engage students by providing fun activities that give cartons another life, demonstrating firsthand how PlantCarton packaging can support a more sustainable future,” stated DeWitt Clark, vice president and general manager of North America Packaging and Equipment at Pactiv Evergreen.

“Reading the side of the milk carton remains a cherished ritual for students, and now they can contribute firsthand,” said Katie Simmons, director of marketing for Pactiv Evergreen’s Beverage Merchandising business unit. “Students can submit their drawings, factoids, jokes or other creative content for consideration as side panel artwork for school cartons. Selected entries could be included on the PlantCarton Life website or made available to our carton customers for their side panels.”

The program is being introduced at the School Nutrition Association’s (SNA) 2022 Annual National Conference. To learn more, visit www.PlantCartonLife.com. 

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc.  
Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. With a team of approximately 16,500 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com. 

Media contact:  

Beth Kelly 
412.303.4771 
beth.kelly@pactivevergreen.com 

 

