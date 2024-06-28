Certification recognizes Pacvue as an Amazon-approved partner for its expertise in Amazon DSP campaign management

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacvue , the industry’s first commerce acceleration platform, today announced it’s now a badged Amazon DSP reseller. Through Pacvue, advertisers can accelerate growth by activating Amazon DSP with the benefit of ongoing support, training and guidance from Pacvue’s team of experts.

“Pacvue is committed to providing our customers with the best tools to take full advantage of all of the features and benefits of Amazon DSP,” said Melissa Burdick, president and co-founder at Pacvue. “As an official Amazon DSP reseller, Pacvue offers advertisers unparalleled access to Amazon DSP capabilities, empowering them with the tools and support needed to maximize their digital advertising impact.”

Pacvue customers are able to retain control over their Amazon DSP account and metrics. Brands also receive preferred pricing rates in order to help maximize their advertising spend. Additionally, Pacvue provides:

full-funnel programmatic campaign management with Amazon DSP

the ability to scale programmatic advertising with ease

automated performance optimization rules

Amazon DSP account management and transfer process for your business

effortless new campaign launches

Over the past year, Pacvue expanded its offerings significantly to further optimize campaign performance and drive results. Pacvue offers the most comprehensive platform available in the market that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement.

To learn more about Pacvue and its Amazon DSP capabilities, visit https://pacvue.com/pacvue-amazon-demand-side-platform/ .

About Pacvue:

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company’s first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue’s enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit https://pacvue.com/ .