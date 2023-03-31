LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) (the “Company” or “PacWest”) will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via Form 8-K and issue a press release via newswire, which will also be posted on the SEC Filings section of its website at http://www.pacwestbancorp.com. Management will host a conference call at 8:00 AM PT/ 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 to discuss the Company’s performance.

Participants may access the conference call/webcast at:

Participant Dial-in: (888) 256-1007

Participant Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606712&tp_key=2960dca832

Confirmation Code: 9773012

Please visit the site approximately 15 minutes before the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Audio will stream through your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. The call will be recorded and made available for replay on April 26, 2023, after 12:00 PM PT. You may access the recording through the link above or at https://www.pacwestbancorp.com/news-market-data/presentations/default.aspx.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). Pacific Western Bank is a relationship-based community bank focused on providing business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services thrugh full-service branches throughout California and in Durham, North Carolina and Denver, Colorado, and loan production offices around the country. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

