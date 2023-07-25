SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss available to common stockholders of $207.4 million, or a loss of $1.75 per diluted share as the quarter was impacted by items related to loan sales and restructuring of our Civic subsidiary

Adjusted earnings of $36.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $0.22, which exclude the effect of loan sales, lower of cost or market held for sale (“LOCOM HFS”) adjustments, and reorganization costs as detailed below

Executed on strategic plan to divest non-core loan portfolios including selling National Construction portfolio, including $2.6 billion of loans and $2.3 billion of unfunded commitments Lender Finance portfolio, including $2.1 billion of loans and $0.2 billion of unfunded commitments A portion of the Civic portfolio, including $521 million of loans and $24 million of unfunded commitments

Second quarter results were marked by enhanced liquidity and capital Immediately-available liquidity (on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity) of $17.9 billion, which exceeded uninsured deposits of $5.3 billion, with a coverage ratio of 335% at June 30, 2023 Total insured deposits represented approximately 81% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023, up from 48% at December 31, 2022

All risk-based capital ratios increased from March 31, 2023, with CET1 increasing from 9.21% to 11.16%

Loans to deposits ratio decreased to 81.5% at June 30, 2023 from 101.0% at March 31, 2023

Operational efficiency initiative is ongoing with continued optimization of resources, contracts, facilities, and processes

ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND RELATED METRICS

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings Summary: Net (loss) earnings $ (197,414) $ (1,195,424) $ 122,360 Diluted earnings per common share $ (1.75) $ (10.22) $ 1.02 Return on average assets (1.84)% (11.34)% 1.23% Return on average tangible common equity (1) (37.62)% 14.45% 24.24% Efficiency ratio 527.0% 58.2% 49.5% Adjusted Earnings Summary (1): Adjusted earnings $ 35,957 $ 89,436 $ 122,360 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share 0.22 $ 0.66 $ 1.02 Adjusted return on average assets 0.34% 0.85% 1.23% Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 5.08% 15.62% 24.24% Adjusted efficiency ratio 86.9% 58.2% 49.5% (1) Non-GAAP measure.

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial results for the second quarter of 2023 were impacted by $277.7 million of losses on the sale of loans and unfunded commitments and LOCOM HFS adjustments, Civic loan sale charge-offs of $22.4 million, and $12.4 million of reorganization costs. Financial results for the first quarter of 2023 were impacted by a goodwill impairment of $1.38 billion and reorganization costs of $8.5 million. Excluding these amounts, adjusted earnings were $36.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $89.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net (loss) earnings according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

CEO COMMENTARY

Paul Taylor, President and CEO, commented, “At the end of the first quarter, we communicated our strategic plan to exit non-core products and services and strengthen our community banking business which would improve our capital ratios, liquidity, and operational efficiency. We expected to execute this plan over several quarters, however, given that market conditions changed, we pivoted to shrink the balance sheet through the sale of three significant non-core loan portfolios. These loan sales accelerated our balance sheet restructuring, reducing risk in our loan portfolio, and improving our capital ratios and liquidity. The significant reduction in risk-weighted assets resulted in much improved capital ratios, and our CET1 capital ratio improved from 9.21% at March 31, 2023 to 11.16% at June 30, 2023.”

Mr. Taylor continued, “We are continuing the work we started last year to improve the overall efficiency of the Bank, which resulted in severance, asset write-off, and contract termination expense of $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Since the beginning of the year, we have reduced our employee count by 560 employees, primarily at our Civic subsidiary. We have identified many other areas to improve efficiency across the Bank and will be executing on these measures in the coming months.”

Mr. Taylor concluded, “Due to the competitive marketplace for deposits, we are introducing new products and technology solutions to successfully grow customer deposits. At the end of the second quarter, we introduced a digital account opening tool to efficiently gather new deposits. In the third quarter, we expect to implement a new on-line channel for gathering deposits directly from consumers.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

At or For the At or For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase June 30, Increase Financial Highlights 2023 2023 (Decrease) 2023 2022 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net (loss) earnings available to common stockholders $ (207,361 ) $ (1,205,371 ) $ 998,010 $ (1,412,732 ) $ 242,488 $ (1,655,220 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (1.75 ) $ (10.22 ) $ 8.47 $ (11.96 ) $ 2.03 $ (13.99 ) Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment, pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”) (1) $ (262,443 ) $ 119,396 $ (381,839 ) $ (143,047 ) $ 336,735 $ (479,782 ) Return on average assets (1.84 )% (11.34 )% 9.50 (6.55 )% 1.22 % (7.77 ) PPNR return on average assets (1) (2.45 )% 1.13 % (3.58 ) (0.67 )% 1.70 % (2.37 ) Return on average tangible common equity (1) (37.62 )% 14.45 % (52.07 ) (11.00 )% 22.40 % (33.40 ) Yield on average loans and leases (tax equivalent) 6.08 % 6.14 % (0.06 ) 6.11 % 4.66 % 1.45 Cost of average total deposits 2.62 % 1.98 % 0.64 2.27 % 0.13 % 2.14 Net interest margin (“NIM”) (tax equivalent) 1.82 % 2.89 % (1.07 ) 2.34 % 3.50 % (1.16 ) Efficiency ratio 527.0 % 58.2 % 468.8 130.5 % 49.8 % 80.7 Total assets $ 38,337,250 $ 44,302,981 $ (5,965,731 ) $ 38,337,250 $ 40,950,723 $ (2,613,473 ) Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 22,258,210 $ 25,672,381 $ (3,414,171 ) $ 22,258,210 $ 26,501,137 $ (4,242,927 ) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,055,358 $ 7,030,759 $ (975,401 ) $ 6,055,358 $ 13,338,029 $ (7,282,671 ) Interest-bearing deposits $ 21,841,725 $ 21,156,802 $ 684,923 $ 21,841,725 $ 20,630,123 $ 1,211,602 Total deposits $ 27,897,083 $ 28,187,561 $ (290,478 ) $ 27,897,083 $ 33,968,152 $ (6,071,069 ) As percentage of total deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 22 % 25 % (3 ) 22 % 39 % (17 ) Interest-bearing deposits 78 % 75 % 3 78 % 61 % 17 Equity to assets ratio 6.61 % 6.26 % 0.35 6.61 % 9.72 % (3.11 ) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.16 % 9.21 % 1.95 11.16 % 8.24 % 2.92 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.70 % 11.15 % 2.55 13.70 % 10.15 % 3.55 Total capital ratio 17.61 % 14.21 % 3.40 17.61 % 13.12 % 4.49 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 5.24 % 5.07 % 0.17 5.24 % 5.15 % 0.09 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.71 $ 18.66 $ (1.95 ) $ 16.71 $ 16.93 $ (0.22 ) (1) Non-GAAP measure.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased by $93.2 million to $186.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $279.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 due mainly to higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings and lower interest income on loans and leases, offset partially by higher interest income on deposits in financial institutions. Interest income on deposits in financial institutions increased by $43.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 due mainly to a $3.2 billion increase in the average balance of deposits in financial institutions and a 37 basis points increase in the yield. Interest income on loans and leases decreased by $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 due to a $1.6 billion decrease in the average balance of loans and leases and a six basis points decrease in the tax equivalent yield on loans and leases compared to the first quarter of 2023. The tax equivalent yield on loans and leases was 6.08% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 6.14% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the tax equivalent yield on loans and leases was due primarily to lower levels of higher-yielding Civic and construction loans and a smaller tax equivalent adjustment in the second quarter. Interest expense on deposits increased by $22.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 due mainly to increased market rates and an increased use of brokered deposits that contributed to a 44 basis points increase in the cost of total deposits. Interest expense on borrowings increased by $91.8 million due to a $6.2 billion increase in the average balance and a 34 basis points increase in the cost of borrowings attributable mainly to the result of the borrowings under the Bank Term Funding Program and repurchase agreement being in effect for a full quarter, as these borrowings were entered into in March 2023.

The tax equivalent NIM was 1.82% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.89% for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the NIM was due mainly to a shift in our funding mix during the second quarter of 2023. Average borrowings as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities was 34% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 19% for the first quarter of 2023. The tax-equivalent NIM was further impacted by a higher cost of total deposits and borrowings and a lower yield on loans and leases, offset partially by a higher yield on deposits in financial institutions.

The cost of total deposits was 2.62% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 1.98% for the first quarter of 2023 due mainly to higher market interest rates and a higher average balance of brokered deposits.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase Provision for Credit Losses 2023 2023 (Decrease) (In thousands) Addition to allowance for loan and lease losses $ 40,000 $ 18,500 $ 21,500 Reduction in reserve for unfunded loan commitments (38,000 ) (15,500 ) (22,500 ) Total loan-related provision 2,000 3,000 (1,000 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 2,000 $ 3,000 $ (1,000 )

The provision for credit losses was $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The provision for the second quarter of 2023 reflected the impact of an updated forecast, higher net charge-offs and higher reserves for downgraded loans largely offset by lower reserves needed for lower loan and unfunded commitment balances. During the first quarter of 2023, while loans and leases held for investment and unfunded loan commitments declined, a $3.0 million provision was recognized due to an increase in qualitative reserves for loans secured by commercial real estate and higher net charge-offs.

NONINTEREST INCOME

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase Noninterest Income 2023 2023 (Decrease) (In thousands) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 4,315 $ 3,573 $ 742 Other commissions and fees 11,241 10,344 897 Leased equipment income 22,387 13,857 8,530 (Loss) gain on sale of loans and leases (158,881 ) 2,962 (161,843 ) Gain (loss) on sale of securities – – – Dividends and gains on equity investments 2,658 1,098 1,560 Warrant loss (124 ) (333 ) 209 LOCOM HFS adjustment (11,943 ) – (11,943 ) Other income 2,265 4,890 (2,625 ) Total noninterest (loss) income $ (128,082 ) $ 36,391 $ (164,473 )

Noninterest income decreased by $164.5 million to a loss of $128.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to income of $36.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to a decrease of $161.8 million in gain on sale of loans and leases and a $11.9 million LOCOM HFS loss adjustment, offset partially by an increase of $8.5 million in leased equipment income. The second quarter loss on sale of loans and leases resulted from the sale of $5.2 billion of loans for a net loss of $158.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the sale of $287.3 million of loans for a net gain of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The $11.9 million LOCOM HFS loss adjustment was related to the lower of cost or market adjustment that we made to our $478.1 million loans held for sale at June 30, 2023. The increase in leased equipment income was due mainly to $8.8 million of early lease termination gains recognized in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase Noninterest Expense 2023 2023 (Decrease) (In thousands) Compensation $ 82,881 $ 88,476 $ (5,595 ) Occupancy 15,383 15,067 316 Data processing 10,963 10,938 25 Other professional services 9,973 6,073 3,900 Insurance and assessments 25,635 11,717 13,918 Intangible asset amortization 2,389 2,411 (22 ) Leased equipment depreciation 9,088 9,375 (287 ) Foreclosed assets expense, net 2 363 (361 ) Customer related expense 27,302 24,005 3,297 Loan expense 5245 6524 (1,279 ) Other 119,182 12,804 106378 Total operating expense 308,043 187,753 120,290 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs 12,394 8,514 3,880 Goodwill impairment – 1,376,736 (1,376,736 ) Total noninterest expense $ 320,437 $ 1,573,003 $ (1,252,566 )

Noninterest expense decreased by $1.25 billion to $320.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.57 billion for the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to the $1.38 billion goodwill impairment charge recorded in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the goodwill impairment and acquisition, integration and reorganization costs, operating expense increased by $120.3 million to $308.0 million. The $120.3 million increase was due mainly to an increase of $106.4 million in other expense and an increase of $13.9 million in insurance and assessments expense. The increase in other expense was due mainly to $106.8 million of unfunded commitments fair value loss adjustments in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in insurance and assessments was due mainly to higher FDIC assessment expense attributable to an increased assessment rate due to lower core earnings, lower core deposits, and a higher level of criticized loans and leases.

INCOME TAXES

The effective income tax rate was 25.3% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 5.2% for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 28.4%. The decrease from the first quarter of 2023 adjusted rate was due primarily to higher disallowed interest expense, higher disallowed FDIC assessment expense, and higher shortfalls from restricted stock vesting in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the full year 2023 is currently estimated to be in the range of 22% to 24%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

DEPOSITS AND CLIENT INVESTMENT FUNDS

The following tables present the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 % of % of % of Deposits By Account Type Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing $ 6,055,358 22% $ 7,030,759 25% $ 13,338,029 39% Interest-bearing: Transaction (NOW) 7,112,807 26% 5,360,622 19% 6,372,460 19% Money market 5,678,323 20% 8,195,670 29% 11,039,455 32% Savings 897,277 3% 671,918 2% 653,950 2% Time deposits (1) 8,153,318 29% 6,928,592 25% 2,564,258 8% Total interest-bearing 21,841,725 78% 21,156,802 75% 20,630,123 61% Total deposits $ 27,897,083 100% $ 28,187,561 100% $ 33,968,152 100% (1) Includes time deposits over $250,000 of $853.4 million, $1.1 billion, and $665.9 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 % of % of % of Deposits By Customer Type Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing $ 6,055,358 22% $ 7,030,759 25% $ 13,338,029 39% Interest-bearing: Consumer and commercial: Reciprocal 7,935,479 29% 6,744,447 24% 3,447,382 10% Non-reciprocal 6,257,971 22% 7,958,001 28% 13,787,432 41% Brokered 7,648,275 27% 6,454,354 23% 3,395,309 10% Total interest-bearing 21,841,725 78% 21,156,802 75% 20,630,123 61% Total deposits $ 27,897,083 100% $ 28,187,561 100% $ 33,968,152 100%

Total deposits decreased by $290.5 million or 1.0% in the second quarter of 2023 due to a $975.4 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits, offset partially by a $684.9 million increase in interest-bearing deposits. At June 30, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $6.1 billion or 22% of total deposits and interest-bearing deposits totaled $21.8 billion or 78% of total deposits.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio by division as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 % of % of Increase Deposits By Division Balance Total Balance Total (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 14,353,851 51 % $ 14,917,027 53 % $ (563,176 ) Venture Banking 5,764,220 21 % 6,584,554 23 % (820,334 ) Wholesale Deposits 7,779,012 28 % 6,685,980 24 % 1,093,032 Total deposits $ 27,897,083 100 % 28,187,561 100 % (290,478 )

As of June 30, 2023, FDIC-insured deposits represented approximately 81% of total deposits and FDIC-insured venture-specific deposits accounted for approximately 83% of total venture-specific deposits. The Bank’s spot deposit rates increased from 2.32% at March 31, 2023 to 2.71% at June 30, 2023. Since May 10, 2023 (the date of our last deposit disclosure in our March 31, 2023 Form 10-Q filing) through July 21, 2023, our total non-brokered deposits were up approximately $1.0 billion.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds decreased from $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2023 to $0.8 billion at June 30, 2023, of which $0.4 billion was managed by PWAM.

BORROWINGS

The following table presents the composition of our borrowings as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Weighted Weighted Average Average Increase Borrowing Type Balance Rate Balance Rate (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) FHLB secured advances $ – – $ 5,450,000 5.07% $ (5,450,000 ) Bank Term Funding Program 4,910,000 4.38% 4,910,000 4.38% – Repurchase agreement (1) 1,324,273 8.50% 1,393,337 8.50% (69,064 ) Credit-linked notes 123,065 15.77% 128,375 15.24% (5,310 ) Total borrowings $ 6,357,338 5.46% $ 11,881,712 5.30% $ (5,524,374 ) (1) Balance is net of unamortized issuance costs of $14.3 million and $2.7 million of accrued exit fees. Rate calculation does not include the effects of issuance costs and exit fees.

The $5.5 billion decrease in borrowings in the second quarter of 2023 was due mainly to the payoff of FHLB secured advances with the proceeds of the loan sales. Available borrowing capacity was approximately $11.4 billion at June 30, 2023.

LOANS AND LEASES

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held June 30, March 31, June 30, for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 25,672,381 $ 28,609,129 $ 28,609,129 Additions: Production 189,201 468,671 657,872 Disbursements 1,143,347 1,622,898 2,766,245 Total production and disbursements 1,332,548 2,091,569 3,424,117 Reductions: Payoffs (942,962 ) (1,021,652 ) (1,964,614 ) Paydowns (817,033 ) (965,537 ) (1,782,570 ) Total payoffs and paydowns (1,759,995 ) (1,987,189 ) (3,747,184 ) Sales (3,038,672 ) (231,798 ) (3,270,470 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (6,657 ) (2,568 ) (9,225 ) Charge-offs (31,708 ) (10,397 ) (42,105 ) Transfers to loans held for sale (280,062 ) (2,796,365 ) (3,076,427 ) Total reductions (5,117,094 ) (5,028,317 ) (10,145,411 ) Transfers from loans held for sale 370,375 – 370,375 Net (decrease) increase (3,414,171 ) (2,936,748 ) (6,350,919 ) Balance, end of period $ 22,258,210 $ 25,672,381 $ 21,887,835 Weighted average rate on production (1) 7.64 % 8.44 % 8.21 % (1) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 17 basis points to loan yields in 2023.

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, decreased by $3.4 billion, or 13.3% in the second quarter of 2023 to $22.3 billion at June 30, 2023. The overall decrease in the loans and leases balance for the second quarter of 2023 was due primarily to the sale of the $2.6 billion National Construction portfolio and $521 million of the Civic portfolio in the second quarter.

The weighted average rate on the $189.2 million of production for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 7.64% from 8.44% for the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to the loan mix (lower percentage of Civic production).

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 % of % of % of Loan and Lease Portfolio Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 3,610,320 16 % $ 3,808,751 15 % $ 3,670,515 14 % Multi-family 5,304,544 24 % 5,523,320 21 % 5,062,422 19 % Other residential 5,373,178 24 % 6,075,540 24 % 5,321,148 20 % Total real estate mortgage 14,288,042 64 % 15,407,611 60 % 14,054,085 53 % Real estate construction and land: Commercial 415,997 2 % 910,327 4 % 837,423 3 % Residential 2,049,526 9 % 3,698,113 14 % 2,649,177 10 % Total real estate construction and land 2,465,523 11 % 4,608,440 18 % 3,486,600 13 % Total real estate 16,753,565 75 % 20,016,051 78 % 17,540,685 66 % Commercial: Asset-based 2,357,098 11 % 2,068,327 8 % 5,068,112 19 % Venture capital 1,723,476 8 % 2,058,237 8 % 2,179,190 8 % Other commercial 1,014,212 4 % 1,102,543 4 % 1,229,504 5 % Total commercial 5,094,786 23 % 5,229,107 20 % 8,476,806 32 % Consumer 409,859 2 % 427,223 2 % 483,646 2 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 22258210 100 % 25672381 100 % $ 26,501,137 100 % Total unfunded loan commitments $ 5,845,375 $ 9,776,789 $ 11,866,437

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS AND LEASES

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Allowance for Credit Allowance for Reserve for Total Losses on Loans and Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Leases Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 210,055 $ 75,571 $ 285,626 Civic loan sale charge-offs (22,446 ) – (22,446 ) Other charge-offs (9,262 ) – (9,262 ) Total charge-offs (31,708 ) – (31,708 ) Recoveries 887 – 887 Net charge-offs (30,821 ) – (30,821 ) Provision 40,000 (38,000 ) 2,000 Ending balance $ 219,234 $ 37,571 $ 256,805

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Allowance for Credit Allowance for Reserve for Total Losses on Loans and Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Leases Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 200,732 $ 91,071 $ 291,803 Charge-offs (10,397 ) – (10,397 ) Recoveries 1,220 – 1,220 Net charge-offs (9,177 ) – (9,117 ) Provision 18,500 (15,500 ) 3,000 Ending balance $ 210,055 $ 75,571 $ 285,626

The following table presents allowance for credit losses information on loans and leases as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

Allowance for Credit Losses June 30, March 31, Increase on Loans and Leases 2023 2023 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 219,234 $ 210,055 $ 9,179 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 37,571 75,571 (38,000 ) Allowance for credit losses $ 256,805 $ 285,626 $ (28,821 ) Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $ 2,000 $ 3,000 $ (1,000 ) Net charge-offs (for the quarter) $ 30,821 $ 9,177 $ 21,644 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (for the quarter) 0.46 % 0.13 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases held for investment 0.98 % 0.82 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 1.15 % 1.11 %

The allowance for credit losses decreased by $28.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $256.8 million at June 30, 2023. This decrease was attributable mainly to lower reserves needed due to the decrease in loans and leases held for investment and unfunded loan commitments and $22.4 million of charge-offs related to Civic loan sales, offset partially by the impact of an updated forecast and higher reserves needed for downgraded loans.

Net charge-offs over the trailing twelve months were $45.0 million, which resulted in net charge-offs to average loans and leases over the trailing twelve months of 0.17%.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, Increase Credit Quality Metrics 2023 2023 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 104,886 $ 87,124 $ 17,762 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more – – – Foreclosed assets, net 8,426 2,135 6,291 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 113,312 $ 89,259 $ 24,053 Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.47 % 0.34 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.51 % 0.35 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 244.8 % 327.8 % Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings: Pass $ 21,679,908 $ 24,959,805 $ (3,279,897 ) Special mention 366,368 580,153 (213,785 ) Classified 211,934 132,423 79,511 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 22,258,210 $ 25,672,381 $ (3,414,171 ) Special mention loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 1.65 % 2.26 % Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.95 % 0.52 % (1) Nonaccrual loans include SBA guaranteed amounts of $14.8 million at June 30, 2023 and $11.8 million at March 31, 2023.

Nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $17.8 million to $104.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 due primarily to an increase in nonaccrual Civic loans and nonaccrual SBA guarantied real estate loans. The increase in classified loans (and subsequent decrease in special mention) was driven by downgrades in Multifamily loans as the result of rising interest rates and the related stress on debt service. All of the Multifamily loans downgraded remain well collateralized and current at quarter-end.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Increase (Decrease) Accruing Accruing Accruing and 30-89 and 30-89 and 30-89 Days Past Days Past Days Past Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due (In thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 37,191 $ – $ 32,996 $ 1,650 $ 4,195 $ (1,650 ) Multi-family – – – – – – Other residential 63,626 45,805 50,060 125,458 13,566 (79,653 ) Total real estate mortgage 100,817 45,805 83,056 127,108 17,761 (81,303 ) Real estate construction and land: Commercial – – – – – – Residential – – – – – – Total real estate construction and land – – – – – – Commercial: Asset-based 385 – 420 – (35 ) – Venture capital – 1,845 – – – 1,845 Other commercial 3,479 147 3,123 618 356 (471 ) Total commercial 3,864 1,992 3,543 618 321 1,374 Consumer 205 2,024 525 1,593 (320 ) 431 Total held for investment $ 104,886 $ 49,821 $ 87,124 $ 129,319 $ 17,762 $ (79,498 )

Loans and leases accruing and 30-89 days past due generally fluctuate from period to period. The $79.5 million decrease to $49.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 was due mainly to a decrease in Civic delinquent loans which included $46.5 million being transferred to held for sale in the second quarter.

CAPITAL

The following table presents capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 PacWest Bancorp Consolidated: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 11.16 % 9.21 % 8.24 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 13.70 % 11.15 % 10.15 % Total capital ratio (1) 17.61 % 14.21 % 13.12 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 7.76 % 8.33 % 8.52 % Risk-weighted assets (1) (in thousands) $ 24,768,687 $ 32,507,454 $ 33,009,455 Tangible common equity ratio (2) 5.24 % 5.07 % 5.15 % Tangible common equity ratio excluding the impact of AOCI for securities (2) 7.26 % 6.73 % 6.79 % (1) Capital information for June 30, 2023 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

CHANGE IN CONFERENCE CALL

As a result of today’s merger announcement, the previously announced PacWest Bancorp conference call scheduled for 8:00 AM PT/ 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to discuss the Company’s performance for the second quarter of 2023 has been cancelled. PacWest Bancorp and Banc of California, Inc. will conduct a live conference call and webcast to discuss the transaction later today at 2:30 PM PT/ 5:30 PM ET. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-317-6003 and enter 2706567 for the conference ID. The webcast, along with the related slides, will be available on both the PacWest website (www.pacwestbancorp.com) and the Banc of California, Inc. website (www.bancofcal.com). A replay of the conference call will also be available via these websites.

PacWest is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). Pacific Western Bank is a relationship-based community bank focused on providing business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through full-service branches throughout California and in Durham, North Carolina and Denver, Colorado, and loan production offices around the country. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available at the time the statement is made. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 208,300 $ 218,830 $ 197,027 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 6,489,847 6,461,306 2,192,877 Total cash and cash equivalents 6,698,147 6,680,136 2,389,904 Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 4,708,519 4,848,607 6,780,648 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses 2,278,202 2,273,650 2,260,367 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 17,250 147,150 33,210 Total investment securities 7,003,971 7,269,407 9,074,225 Loans held for sale 478,146 2,796,208 – Gross loans and leases held for investment 22,311,292 25,770,912 26,608,541 Deferred fees, net (53,082 ) (98,531 ) (107,404 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 22,258,210 25,672,381 26,501,137 Allowance for loan and lease losses (219,234 ) (210,055 ) (188,705 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 22,038,976 25,462,326 26,312,432 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 380,022 399,972 324,233 Premises and equipment, net 57,078 60,358 51,083 Foreclosed assets, net 8,426 2,135 – Goodwill – – 1,405,736 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 26,581 28,970 37,659 Deferred tax asset, net 426,304 342,557 254,090 Other assets 1,219,599 1,260,912 1,101,361 Total assets $ 38,337,250 $ 44,302,981 $ 40,95,0723 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,055,358 $ 7,030,759 $ 13,338,029 Interest-bearing deposits 21,841,725 21,156,802 20,630,123 Total deposits 27,897,083 28,187,561 33,968,152 Borrowings 6,357,338 11,881,712 1,592,000 Subordinated debt 870,378 868,815 863,756 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 679,256 593,416 548,412 Total liabilities 35,804,055 41,531,504 36,972,320 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (1) 2,533,195 2,771,477 3,978,403 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,337,250 $ 44,302,981 $ 40,950,723 Book value per common share $ 16.93 $ 18.90 $ 28.93 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.71 $ 18.66 $ 16.93 Common shares outstanding 120,169,012 120,244,214 120,288,024 (1) Includes net unrealized loss on: Securities available-for-sale, net $ (583,684 ) $ (537,307 ) $ (428,242 ) Securities held to maturity $ (193,058 ) $ (198,753 ) $ (216,508 ) (2) Non-GAAP measure.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 408,972 $ 430,685 $ 293,286 $ 839,657 $ 561,045 Investment securities 44,153 44,237 52,902 88,390 106,324 Deposits in financial institutions 86,763 42,866 4,330 129,629 6,053 Total interest income 539,888 517,788 350,518 1,057,676 673,422 Interest expense: Deposits 178,789 155,892 15,362 334,681 21,570 Borrowings 160,914 69,122 2,441 230,036 2,602 Subordinated debt 14,109 13,502 8,790 27,611 16,608 Total interest expense 353,812 238,516 26,593 592,328 40,780 Net interest income 186,076 279,272 323,925 465,348 632,642 Provision for credit losses 2,000 3,000 11,500 5,000 11,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 184,076 276,272 312,425 460,348 621,142 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,315 3,573 3,634 7,888 7,205 Other commissions and fees 11,241 10,344 10,813 21,585 22,393 Leased equipment income 22,387 13,857 12,335 36,244 25,429 (Loss) gain on sale of loans and leases (158,881 ) 2,962 12 (155,919 ) 72 Loss on sale of securities – – (1,209 ) – (1,105 ) Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 2,658 1,098 4,097 3,756 (7,278 ) Warrant (loss) income (124 ) (333 ) 1,615 (457 ) 2,244 LOCOM HFS adjustment (11,943 ) – – (11,943 ) – Other income 2,265 4,890 3,049 7,155 6,204 Total noninterest (loss) income (128,082 ) 36,391 34,346 (91,691 ) 55,164 Noninterest expense: Compensation 82,881 88,476 102,542 171,357 194,782 Occupancy 15,383 15,067 15,268 30,450 30,468 Data processing 10,963 10,938 9,258 21,901 18,887 Other professional services 9,973 6,073 6,726 16,046 12,680 Insurance and assessments 25,635 11,717 5,632 37,352 11,122 Intangible asset amortization 2,389 2,411 3,649 4,800 7,298 Leased equipment depreciation 9,088 9,375 8,934 18,463 18,123 Foreclosed assets expense (income), net 2 363 (28 ) 365 (3,381 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs 12,394 8,514 – 20,908 – Customer related expense 27,302 24,005 11,748 51,307 24,403 Loan expense 5,245 6,524 7,037 11,769 12,194 Goodwill impairment – 1,376,736 – 1,376,736 – Other expense 119,182 12,804 12,879 131,986 24,495 Total noninterest expense 320,437 1,573,003 183,645 1,893,440 351,071 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (264,443 ) (1,260,340 ) 163,126 (1,524,783 ) 325,235 Income tax (benefit) expense (67,029 ) (64,916 ) 40,766 (131,945 ) 82,747 Net (loss) earnings (197,414 ) (1,195,424 ) 122,360 (1,392,838 ) 242,488 Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 – 19,894 – Net (loss) earnings available to common stockholders $ (207,361 ) $ (1,205,371 ) $ 122,360 $ (1,412,732 ) $ 242,488 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (1.75 ) -10.22 1.02 $ (11.96 ) $ 2.03 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.50

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2)(3) $ 26,992,283 $ 408,972 6.08 % $ 28,583,265 $ 433,029 6.14 % $ 25,449,773 $ 295,154 4.65 % Investment securities (3) 7,183,986 44,153 2.47 % 7,191,362 44,237 2.49 % 9,488,653 54,910 2.32 % Deposits in financial institutions 6,835,075 86,763 5.09 % 3,682,228 42,866 4.72 % 1,984,751 4,330 0.88 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 41,011,344 539,888 5.28 % 39,456,855 520,132 5.35 % 36,923,177 354,394 3.85 % Other assets 2,028,985 3,311,859 3,108,714 Total assets $ 43,040,329 $ 42,768,714 $ 40,031,891 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest checking $ 6,601,034 46,798 2.84 % $ 7,089,102 55,957 3.20 % $ 6,517,381 3,816 0.23 % Money market 6,590,615 47,008 2.86 % 8,932,059 56,224 2.55 % 10,553,942 8,448 0.32 % Savings 733,818 3,678 2.01 % 597,287 599 0.41 % 650,479 41 0.03 % Time 7,492,094 81,305 4.35 % 5,123,955 43,112 3.41 % 1,939,816 3,057 0.63 % Total interest-bearing deposits 21,417,561 178,789 3.35 % 21,742,403 155,892 2.91 % 19,661,618 15,362 0.31 % Borrowings 11,439,742 160,914 5.64 % 5,289,429 69,122 5.30 % 1,356,616 2,441 0.72 % Subordinated debt 869,419 14,109 6.51 % 867,637 13,502 6.31 % 863,653 8,790 4.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 33,726,722 353,812 4.21 % 27,899,469 238,516 3.47 % 21,881,887 26,593 0.49 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 5,968,625 10,233,434 13,987,398 Other liabilities 625,610 637,124 510,238 Total liabilities 40,320,957 38,770,027 36,379,523 Stockholders’ equity 2,719,372 3,998,687 3,652,368 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 43,040,329 $ 42,768,714 $ 40,031,891 Net interest income (1) $ 186,076 $ 281,616 $ 327,801 Net interest spread (1) 1.07 % 1.88 % 3.36 % Net interest margin (1) 1.82 % 2.89 % 3.56 % Total deposits (4) $ 27,386,186 $ 178,789 2.62 % $ 31,975,837 $ 155,892 1.98 % $ 33,649,016 $ 15,362 0.18 % (1) Tax equivalent. (2) Includes net loan premium amortization of $1.6 million, $2.8 million, and $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million, $2.3 million, and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 related to tax-exempt income on loans. Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.0 million, $0.0 million, and $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 208,300 $ 218,830 $ 212,273 $ 216,436 $ 197,027 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 6,489,847 6,461,306 2,027,949 2,244,272 2,192,877 Total cash and cash equivalents 6,698,147 6,680,136 2,240,222 2,460,708 2,389,904 Securities available-for-sale 4,708,519 4,848,607 4,843,487 5,891,328 6,780,648 Securities held-to-maturity 2,278,202 2,273,650 2,269,135 2,264,601 2,260,367 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 17,250 147,150 34,290 36,990 33,210 Total investment securities 7,003,971 7,269,407 7,146,912 8,192,919 9,074,225 Loans held for sale 478,146 2,796,208 65,076 15,534 – Gross loans and leases held for investment 22,311,292 25,770,912 28,726,016 27,775,962 26,608,541 Deferred fees, net (53,082 ) (98,531 ) (116,887 ) (115,921 ) (107,404 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 22,258,210 25,672,381 28,609,129 27,660,041 26,501,137 Allowance for loan and lease losses (219,234 ) (210,055 ) (200,732 ) (189,327 ) (188,705 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 22,038,976 25,462,326 28,408,397 27,470,714 26,312,432 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 380,022 399,972 404,245 338,691 – 324,233 Premises and equipment, net 57,078 60,358 54,315 50,781 51,083 Foreclosed assets, net 8,426 2,135 5,022 2,967 – Goodwill – – 1,376,736 1,405,736 1,405,736 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 26,581 28,970 31,381 34,010 37,659 Deferred tax asset, net 426,304 342,557 281,848 321,650 254,090 Other assets 1,219,599 1,260,912 1,214,782 1,110,882 1,101,361 Total assets $ 38,337,250 $ 44,302,981 $ 41,228,936 $ 41,4045,92 $ 40,950,723 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,055,358 $ 7,030,759 $ 11,212,357 $ 12,775,756 $ 13,338,029 Interest-bearing deposits 21,841,725 21,156,802 22,723,977 21,420,116 20,630,123 Total deposits 27,897,083 28,187,561 33,936,334 34,195,872 33,968,152 Borrowings 6,357,338 11,881,712 1,764,030 1,864,815 1,592,000 Subordinated debt 870,378 868,815 867,087 863,379 863,756 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 679,256 593,416 710,954 604,581 548,412 Total liabilities 35,804,055 41,531,504 37,278,405 37,528,647 36,972,320 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (1) 2,533,195 2,771,477 3,950,531 3,875,945 3,978,403 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,337,250 $ 44,302,981 $ 41,228,936 $ 41,404,592 $ 40,950,723 Book value per common share $ 16.93 $ 18.90 $ 28.71 $ 28.07 $ 28.93 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.71 $ 18.66 $ 17.00 $ 16.11 $ 16.93 Common shares outstanding 120,169,012 120,244,214 120,222,057 120,314,023 120,288,024 (1) Includes net unrealized loss on: Securities available-for-sale, net $ (583,684 ) $ (537,307 ) $ (586,450 ) $ (637,346 ) $ (428,242 ) Securities held to maturity $ (193,058 ) $ (198,753 ) $ (204,453 ) $ (210,868 ) $ (216,508 ) (2) Non-GAAP measure.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 408,972 $ 430,685 $ 404,985 $ 346,550 $ 293,286 Investment securities 44,153 44,237 50,292 53,135 52,902 Deposits in financial institutions 86,763 42,866 17,746 10,359 4,330 Total interest income 539,888 517,788 473,023 410,044 350,518 Interest expense: Deposits 178,789 155,892 117,591 61,288 15,362 Borrowings 160,914 69,122 19,962 3,081 2,441 Subordinated debt 14,109 13,502 12,531 10,494 8,790 Total interest expense 353,812 238,516 150,084 74,863 26,593 Net interest income 186,076 279,272 322,939 335,181 323,925 Provision for credit losses 2,000 3,000 10,000 3,000 11,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 184,076 276,272 312,939 332,181 312,425 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,315 3,573 3,178 3,608 3,634 Other commissions and fees 11,241 10,344 11,208 10,034 10,813 Leased equipment income 22,387 13,857 12,322 12,835 12,335 (Loss) gain on sale of loans and leases (158,881 ) 2,962 388 58 12 (Loss) gain on sale of securities – – (49,302 ) 86 (1,209 ) Dividends and gains on equity investments 2,658 1,098 661 3,228 4,097 Warrant (loss) income (124 ) (333 ) (46 ) 292 1,615 LOCOM HFS adjustment (11,943 ) – – – – Other income 2,265 4,890 2,635 8,478 3,049 Total noninterest (loss) income (128,082 ) 36,391 (18,956 ) 38,619 34,346 Noninterest expense: Compensation 82,881 88,476 106,124 105,933 102,542 Occupancy 15,383 15,067 14,922 15,574 15,268 Data processing 10,963 10,938 9,722 9,568 9,258 Other professional services 9,973 6,073 6,924 10,674 6,726 Insurance and assessments 25,635 11,717 7,205 7,159 5,632 Intangible asset amortization 2,389 2,411 2,629 3,649 3,649 Leased equipment depreciation 9,088 9,375 8,627 8,908 8,934 Foreclosed assets expense (income), net 2 363 (108 ) (248 ) (28 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs 12,394 8,514 5,703 – – Customer related expense 27,302 24,005 18,197 12,673 11,748 Loan expense 5,245 6,524 6,150 6,228 7,037 Goodwill impairment – 1,376,736 29,000 – – Other expense 119,182 12,804 11,737 15,500 12,879 Total noninterest expense 320,437 1,573,003 226,832 195,618 183,645 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (264,443 ) (1,260,340 ) 67,151 175,182 163,126 Income tax (benefit) expense (67,029 ) (64,916 ) 17,642 43,566 40,766 Net (loss) earnings (197,414 ) (1,195,424 ) 49,509 131,616 122,360 Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 9,947 9,392 – Net (loss) earnings available to common stockholders $ (207,361 ) $ (1,205,371 ) $ 39,562 $ 122,224 $ 122,360 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (1.75 ) $ (10.22 ) $ 0.33 $ 1.02 $ 1.02 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) (1.84 )% (11.34 )% 0.48 % 1.28 % 1.23 % Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment, pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”) return on average assets (1)(2) (2.45 )% 1.13 % 1.02 % 1.73 % 1.75 % Return on average equity (1) (29.12 )% (121.24 )% 5.04 % 13.02 % 13.44 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) (37.62 )% 14.45 % 12.71 % 23.93 % 24.24 % Efficiency ratio 527.0 % 58.2 % 53.3 % 51.0 % 49.5 % Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (1) 2.99 % 14.92 % 2.19 % 1.90 % 1.84 % Average Yields/Costs (1): Yield on: Average loans and leases (3) 6.08 % 6.14 % 5.73 % 5.12 % 4.65 % Average investment securities (3) 2.47 % 2.49 % 2.57 % 2.45 % 2.32 % Average interest-earning assets (3) 5.28 % 5.35 % 4.98 % 4.36 % 3.85 % Cost of: Average interest-bearing deposits 3.35 % 2.91 % 2.14 % 1.15 % 0.31 % Average total deposits 2.62 % 1.98 % 1.37 % 0.70 % 0.18 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 4.21 % 3.47 % 2.45 % 1.32 % 0.49 % Net interest spread (3) 1.07 % 1.88 % 2.53 % 3.04 % 3.36 % Net interest margin (3) 1.82 % 2.89 % 3.41 % 3.57 % 3.56 % Average Balances: Assets: Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $ 26,992,283 $ 28,583,265 $ 28,192,953 $ 27,038,873 $ 25,449,773 Investment securities 7,183,986 7,191,362 7,824,915 8,803,349 9,488,653 Deposits in financial institutions 6,835,075 3,682,228 1,881,950 1,809,809 1,984,751 Interest-earning assets 41,011,344 39,456,855 37,899,818 37,652,031 36,923,177 Total assets 43,040,329 42,768,714 41,151,963 40,841,272 40,031,891 Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,968,625 10,233,434 12,325,902 13,653,177 13,987,398 Interest-bearing deposits 21,417,561 21,742,403 21,760,402 21,214,265 19,661,618 Total deposits 27,386,186 31,975,837 34,086,304 34,867,442 33,649,016 Borrowings 11,439,742 5,289,429 1,675,738 505,482 1,356,616 Subordinated debt 869,419 867,637 864,581 863,719 863,653 Interest-bearing liabilities 33,726,722 27,899,469 24,300,721 22,583,466 21,881,887 Stockholders’ equity 2,719,372 3,998,687 3,898,800 4,011,179 3,652,368 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Tax equivalent.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Credit Quality Metrics for Loans and Leases Held for Investment: Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 104,886 $ 87,124 $ 103,778 $ 89,742 $ 78,527 Nonperforming assets 113,312 89,259 108,800 92,709 78,527 Special mention loans and leases 366,368 580,153 566,259 463,994 480,261 Classified loans and leases 211,934 132,423 118,271 96,685 104,264 Allowance for loan and lease losses 219,234 210,055 200,732 189,327 188,705 Allowance for credit losses 256,805 285,626 291,803 284,398 283,776 For the quarter: Provision for credit losses 2,000 3,000 10,000 3,000 10,000 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 30,821 9,177 2,595 2,378 (1,307 ) Nonaccrual loans and leases to loans and leases 0.47 % 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.32 % 0.30 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases and foreclosed assets 0.51 % 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.34 % 0.30 % Special mention loans and leases to loans and leases 1.65 % 2.26 % 1.98 % 1.68 % 1.81 % Classified loans and leases to loans and leases 0.95 % 0.52 % 0.41 % 0.35 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases 0.98 % 0.82 % 0.70 % 0.68 % 0.71 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases 1.15 % 1.11 % 1.02 % 1.03 % 1.07 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases 244.84 % 327.84 % 281.18 % 316.91 % 361.37 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases 0.46 % 0.13 % 0.04 % 0.03 % (0.02 )% Trailing 12 months net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases 0.17 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.00 % PacWest Bancorp Consolidated: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 11.16 % 9.21 % 8.70 % 8.56 % 8.24 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 13.70 % 11.15 % 10.61 % 10.46 % 10.15 % Total capital ratio (1) 17.61 % 14.21 % 13.61 % 13.43 % 13.12 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 7.76 % 8.33 % 8.61 % 8.63 % 8.52 % Risk-weighted assets (1) $ 24,768,687 $ 32,507,454 $ 33,030,960 $ 33,042,173 $ 33,009,455 Equity to assets ratio 6.61 % 6.26 % 9.58 % 9.36 % 9.72 % Tangible common equity ratio (2) 5.24 % 5.07 % 5.13 % 4.85 % 5.15 % Book value per common share $ 16.93 $ 18.90 $ 28.71 $ 28.07 $ 28.93 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.71 $ 18.66 $ 17.00 $ 16.11 $ 16.93 Pacific Western Bank: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 13.48 % 10.89 % 10.32 % 10.17 % 9.78 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 13.48 % 10.89 % 10.32 % 10.17 % 9.78 % Total capital ratio (1) 16.07 % 12.94 % 12.34 % 12.16 % 11.77 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 7.62 % 8.14 % 8.39 % 8.39 % 8.21 % (1) Capital information for June 30, 2023 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment, pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”), (2) PPNR return on average assets (3) return on average tangible common equity, (4) tangible common equity ratio, and (5) tangible book value per common share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of PPNR, return on average tangible common equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per common share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures (or those calculated from GAAP measures) of: (1) net earnings, (2) return on average assets, (3) return on average equity, (4) equity to assets ratio, (5) book value per common share, and (6) efficiency ratio.

The Company recorded significant non-operating charges in the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 and six months ended June 30, 2023. Thus, to supplement information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such performance, this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures for (1) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (2) adjusted earnings, (3) adjusted earnings per share, (4) adjusted return on average assets, and (5) adjusted efficiency ratio. These measures help the reader to compare the recent periods with the historical periods more readily. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended PPNR and PPNR Return June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, on Average Assets 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net (loss) earnings $ (197,414 ) $ (1,195,424 ) $ 122,360 $ (1,392,838 ) $ 242,488 Net interest income $ 186,076 $ 279,272 $ 323,925 $ 465,348 $ 632,642 Add: Noninterest (loss) income (128,082 ) 36,391 34,346 (91,691 ) 55,164 Less: Noninterest expense (320,437 ) (1,573,003 ) (183,645 ) (1,893,440 ) (351,071 ) Add: Goodwill impairment – 1,376,736 – 1,376,736 – Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment, pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”) $ (262,443 ) $ 119,396 $ 174,626 $ (143,047 ) $ 336,735 Average assets $ 43,040,329 $ 42,768,714 $ 40,031,891 $ 42,905,272 $ 39,958,008 Return on average assets (1) (1.84 )% (11.34 )% 1.23 % (6.55 )% 1.22 % PPNR return on average assets (2) (2.45 )% 1.13 % 1.75 % (0.67 )% 1.70 % (1) Annualized net earnings divided by average assets. (2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Return on Average June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Tangible Common Equity 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net (loss) earnings $ (197,414 ) $ (1,195,424 ) $ 122,360 $ (1,392,838 ) $ 242,488 (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (264,443 ) $ (1,260,340 ) $ 163,126 $ (1,524,783 ) $ 325,235 Add: Goodwill impairment – 1,376,736 – 1,376,736 – Add: Intangible asset amortization 2,389 2,411 3,649 4,800 7,298 Adjusted earnings before income taxes (262,054 ) 118,807 166,775 (143,247 ) 332,533 Adjusted income tax expense (1) -66300 33741 41694 -45839 84463 Adjusted net earnings (195,754 ) 85,066 125,081 (97,408 ) 248,070 Less: Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 – 19,894 – Adjusted net earnings available to common stockholders -205701 75119 125081 -117302 248070 Average stockholders’ equity $ 2,719,372 $ 3,998,687 $ 3,652,368 $ 3,355,495 $ 3,749,386 Less: Average intangible assets 27,824 1,391,857 1,445,333 706,072 1,447,184 Less: Average preferred stock 498,516 498,516 137,100 498,516 68,929 Average tangible common equity $ 2,193,032 $ 2,108,314 $ 2,069,935 $ 2,150,907 $ 2,233,273 Return on average equity (2) (29.12 )% (121.24 )% 13.44 % (83.71 )% 13.04 % Return on average tangible common equity (3) (37.62 )% 14.45 % 24.24 % (11.00 )% 22.40 % (1) Effective tax rates of 25.3% and 25.0% used for three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022; adjusted effective tax rate of 28.4% used to normalize the effect of goodwill impairment for three months ended March 31, 2023. Adjusted effective tax rate of 32.0% used to normalize the effect of goodwill impairment for six months ended June 30, 2023; effective tax rate of 25.4% used for six months ended June 30, 2022. (2) Annualized net (loss) earnings divided by average stockholders’ equity. (3) Annualized adjusted net earnings available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common equity.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted Return on Average June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Tangible Common Equity 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (264,443 ) $ (1,260,340 ) $ 163,126 $ (1,524,783 ) $ 325,235 Add: Goodwill impairment – 1,376,736 – 1,376,736 – Add: Intangible asset amortization 2,389 2,411 3,649 4,800 7,298 Add: Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs 12,394 8,514 – 20,908 – Add: Loan fair value loss adjustments 170,971 – – 170,971 – Add: Unfunded commitments fair value loss adjustments 106,767 – – 106,767 – Add: Civic loan sale charge-offs 22,446 – – 22,446 – Adjusted earnings before income taxes 50,524 127,321 166,775 177,845 332,533 Adjusted income tax expense (1) 12783 36159 41694 56910 84463 Adjusted net earnings 37,741 91,162 125,081 120,935 248,070 Less: Preferred stock dividends 9,947 9,947 – 19,894 – Adjusted net earnings available to common stockholders $ 27,794 $ 81,215 $ 125,081 $ 101,041 $ 248,070 Average stockholders’ equity $ 2,719,372 $ 3,998,687 $ 3,652,368 $ 3,355,495 $ 3,749,386 Less: Average intangible assets 27,824 1,391,857 1,445,333 706,072 1,447,184 Less: Average preferred stock 498,516 498,516 137,100 498,516 68,929 Average tangible common equity $ 2,193,032 $ 2,108,314 $ 2,069,935 $ 2,150,907 $ 2,233,273 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2) 5.08 % 15.62 % 24.24 % 9.47 % 22.40 % (1) Effective tax rates of 25.3% and 25.0% used for three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022; adjusted effective tax rate of 28.4% used to normalize the effect of goodwill impairment for three months ended March 31, 2023. Adjusted effective tax rate of 32.0% used to normalize the effect of goodwill impairment for six months ended June 30, 2023; effective tax rate of 25.4% used for six months ended June 30, 2022. (2) Annualized adjusted net earnings available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common equity.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio/ Tangible Book Value Per June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Common Share 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders’ equity $ 2,533,195 $ 2,771,477 $ 3,950,531 $ 3,875,945 $ 3,978,403 Less: Preferred stock 498,516 498,516 498,516 498,516 498,516 Total common equity 2,034,679 2,272,961 3,452,015 3,377,429 3,479,887 Less: Intangible assets 26,581 28,970 1,408,117 1,439,746 1,443,395 Tangible common equity 2,008,098 2,243,991 2,043,898 1,937,683 2,036,492 Add: Accumulated other comprehensive loss 773,803 736,060 790,903 848,214 644,750 Adjusted tangible common equity $ 2,781,901 $ 2,980,051 $ 2,834,801 $ 2,785,897 $ 2,681,242 Total assets $ 38,337,250 $ 44,302,981 $ 41,228,936 $ 41,404,592 $ 40,950,723 Less: Intangible assets 26,581 28,970 1,408,117 1,439,746 1,443,395 Tangible assets $ 38,310,669 $ 44,274,011 $ 39,820,819 $ 39,964,846 $ 39,507,328 Equity to assets ratio 6.61 % 6.26 % 9.58 % 9.36 % 9.72 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 5.24 % 5.07 % 5.13 % 4.85 % 5.15 % Tangible common equity ratio, excluding AOCI (2) 7.26 % 6.73 % 7.12 % 6.97 % 6.79 % Book value per common share (3) $ 16.93 $ 18.90 $ 28.71 $ 28.07 $ 28.93 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 16.71 $ 18.66 $ 17.00 $ 16.11 $ 16.93 Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (5) $ 23.15 $ 24.78 $ 23.58 $ 23.16 $ 22.29 Common shares outstanding 120,169,012 120,244,214 120,222,057 120,314,023 120,288,024 (1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (2) Adjusted tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (3) Total common equity divided by common shares outstanding. (4) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. (5) Adjusted tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted Earnings, Earnings Per June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Share, and Return on Average Assets 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (264,443 ) $ (1,260,340 ) $ 163,126 $ (1,524,783 ) $ 325,235 Add: Goodwill impairment – 1,376,736 – 1,376,736 – Add: Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs 12,394 8,514 – 20,908 – Add: Loan fair value loss adjustments 170,971 – – 170,971 – Add: Unfunded commitments fair value loss adjustments 106,767 – – 106,767 – Add: Civic loan sale charge-offs 22,446 – – 22,446 – Adjusted earnings before income taxes 48,135 124,910 163,126 173,045 325,235 Adjusted income tax expense (1) 12178 35474 40766 55374 82747 Adjusted earnings 35,957 89,436 122,360 117,671 242,488 Less: Preferred stock dividends (9,947 ) (9,947 ) – (19,894 ) – Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders 26,010 79,489 122,360 97,777 242,488 Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (313 ) (1,210 ) (2,351 ) (1,372 ) (4,389 ) Adjusted earnings allocated to common shares $ 25,697 $ 78,279 $ 120,009 $ 96,405 $ 238,099 Weighted average shares outstanding 118,255 117,930 117,562 118,094 117,456 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (2) $ 0.22 $ 0.66 $ 1.02 $ 0.82 $ 2.03 Average assets $ 43,040,329 $ 42,768,714 $ 40,031,891 $ 42,905,272 $ 39,958,008 Adjusted return on average assets (3) 0.34 % 0.85 % 1.23 % 0.55 % 1.22 % (1) Effective tax rates of 25.3% and 25.0% used for three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022; adjusted effective tax rate of 28.4% used to normalize the effect of goodwill impairment for three months ended March 31, 2023. Adjusted effective tax rate of 32.0% used to normalize the effect of goodwill impairment for six months ended June 30, 2023; effective tax rate of 25.4% used for six months ended June 30, 2022. (2) Adjusted earnings allocated to common shares divided by weighted average shares outstanding. (3) Annualized adjusted earnings divided by average assets.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense $ 320,437 $ 1,573,003 $ 183,645 $ 1,893,440 $ 351,071 Less: Intangible asset amortization 2389 2411 3649 4800 7298 Less: Foreclosed assets expense (income), net 2 363 (28 ) 365 (3,381 ) Less: Goodwill impairment 0 1376736 0 1376736 0 Less: Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs 12,394 8,514 – 20,908 – Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio 305,652 184,979 180,024 490,631 347,154 Less: Unfunded commitments fair value loss adjustments 106,767 – – 106,767 – Noninterest expense used for adjusted efficiency ratio 198885 184979 180024 383864 347154 Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 186,076 $ 281,616 $ 327,801 $ 467,692 $ 640,452 Noninterest income (loss) (128,082 ) 36,391 34,346 (91,691 ) 55,164 Net revenues 57,994 318,007 362,147 376,001 695,616 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities – – (1,209 ) – (1,105 ) Net revenues used for efficiency ratio 57,994 318,007 363,356 376,001 696,721 Add: Loan fair value loss adjustments 170,971 – – 170,971 – Net revenues used for adjusted efficiency ratio $ 228,965 $ 318,007 $ 363,356 $ 546,972 $ 696,721 Efficiency ratio (1) 5.27 0.582 0.495 1.305 0.498 Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 86.9 % 58.2 % 49.5 % 70.2 % 49.8 % (1) Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio divided by net revenues used for efficiency ratio. (2) Noninterest expense used for adjusted efficiency ratio divided by net revenues used for adjusted efficiency ratio.

Non-GAAP Adjustment Location on Income Statement Loan fair value loss adjustments (Loss) gain on sale of loans and leases/LOCOM HFS adjustment Civic loan sale charge-offs Provision for credit losses Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs Acquisition, integration, and reorganization costs Unfunded commitments fair value loss adjustments Other expense

