NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudPaths, a digital transformation leader offering design and delivery expertise in optimizing SaaS applications for enterprises, is honored to announce its new Chairman of the Board of Directors, Padman Ramankutty.

Mr. Ramankutty is an experienced CEO with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and supply chain services industry. He has founded and sold multiple startups, in addition to holding senior and advisory roles with SAP, Nike, and Accenture. Padman has strong business development and organizational expertise in enterprise software, business transformation, supply chain, IT strategy and mentoring leadership. Mr. Ramankutty also holds multiple BOD and BOA seats with emerging companies.

“I look forward to providing guidance and governance to the CloudPaths executive team to maximize impact for its valued clients,” said Padman Ramankutty.

CloudPaths experts assess, strategize, implement, optimize, and sustain SaaS applications across many vertical industries. CloudPaths partners with Salesforce, SAP, NetSuite and other industry leading SaaS platforms. CloudPaths has grown exponentially across four continents in the last year, while adding 30 customers.

“CloudPaths has been expanding rapidly in recent years. We look forward to continuing our innovative collaboration as we scale the company and focus on increasing our portfolio of customer and service offerings,” said Sameer Ranabhor, CEO. “The addition of Padman Ramankutty will bring customer centricity and ability to attract more world class talent in 2023.”

About CloudPaths:

CloudPaths provides cloud applications expertise and services to transform and optimize enterprises. Headquartered in Newark, CA, with regional offices across the globe, CloudPaths is rapidly becoming the SaaS partner of choice for fast growing enterprises. For more details, please visit www.cloudpaths.com.

Contact:

Jimmé Peters

jimme@24-7consulting.com

503.816.0500