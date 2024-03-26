VidStream+ Brings Sight, Sound, and Interactivity To New Formats Including Mobile and Desktop

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PadSquad , the leading provider of high-impact digital ad experiences for brands and agencies, today launched a full suite of mobile executions for its already groundbreaking VidStream+ product. PadSquad’s new technology now offers advertisers the ability to combine sight, sound, motion, and interactivity for video across more devices, creating greater opportunities to reach consumers at scale.

Built upon the assets PadSquad acquired from Source Digital in April 2023, VidStream+ brings interactivity to pre-roll video that isn’t available at scale anywhere else. Prior to VidStream+, most interactive video capabilities were limited to text overlays and plain banners, but with the introduction of the new VidStream+, PadSquad provides dynamic and engaging experiences for viewers, enhancing brand messaging and driving deeper consumer engagement wherever a consumer is watching video.

VidStream+ comes at a time when consumers are looking for more from video ads. According to data from Echelon Research, 77% of consumers think it is helpful to have the option to interact with a video ad.

“As media consumption habits continue to evolve, consumers expect more from their digital experiences, and up until this point, advertisers were faced with limited options,” said Jennifer Gavin, at PadSquad. “VidStream+ represents a seismic step forward in video advertising, offering advertisers the ability to create engaging and interactive experiences that resonate with viewers across each of their devices.”

PadSquad’s patented technology uses content recognition and audio fingerprinting to trigger dynamic content at key moments in a video ad. ​ These triggers, called Brand Activated Moments, create consumer experiences that inspire engagement, action, or shopping, resulting in higher quality ads and more effective use of the placement.

Brand Activated Moments create the ideal combinations of brand assets, messaging & interactive features that deliver a highly personalized video ad experience. Proven interactive features aligned to match key advertiser KPIs deliver greater value and efficiency in targeting consumers during their buying journey.

Initially launched on desktop inventory with large player sizes for ease of use, VidStream+’s expansion into mobile environments creates new opportunities for engagement with mobile video while vastly increasing available inventory. This expansion aligns with PadSquad’s commitment to evolving its advertising suite to an omnichannel digital solution.

PadSquad’s VidStream+ leverages over a decade of experience in building mobile-first interactive ad experiences.

Key features of VidStream+ include:

Patented technology for content recognition and audio fingerprinting to trigger actions and dynamic content in video ads.

Brand Activated Moments, which create personalized video ad experiences and inspire engagement, action, or shopping experiences.

A study conducted in March 2023 found that US consumers are 15% more likely to purchase a product after seeing an interactive video ad compared to a standard video ad, demonstrating the effectiveness of PadSquad’s innovative approach to advertising.

For more information about PadSquad and VidStream+, visit www.padsquad.com .

PadSquad continues evolving its entire suite of video advertising solutions with the launch of VidStream+ to mobile while also continuing the evolution of its Advanced CTV products in market. With its new suite of capabilities, PadSquad offers advertisers high-impact digital advertising solutions for every screen.

About PadSquad:

PadSquad is a leading innovator in digital advertising, specializing in interactive and engaging ad experiences across screens. With a focus on high-impact strategies for digital, PadSquad empowers brands to connect with consumers in meaningful ways through innovative ad formats and cutting-edge technology.

