Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / PAE Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

PAE Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) will host a webcast and conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020, to discuss the financial results for its second quarter 2020. The company will issue a press release announcing the results before the call and post an archive of the webcast afterward on the PAE Investor Relations website. In addition, listeners will be able to access a presentation summarizing the second quarter 2020 results on the website.

Interested parties are invited to join the webcast from the PAE Investor Relations website and may register for an email reminder using the “Events and Presentations” link. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teleconference providers globally are experiencing significant increases in conference call volume. As such, the company recommends that parties participate by joining the webcast. Alternatively, if the webcast is not practical, attendees may listen to the conference call by dialing (855) 982-6676 and entering conference ID 6993312. The international dial-in access number is (614) 999-9188.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of approximately 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For investor inquiries regarding PAE:

Mark Zindler
Vice President, Investor Relations
PAE
703-717-6017
[email protected] 

For media inquiries regarding PAE:

Terrence Nowlin
Senior Communications Manager
PAE
703-656-7423
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.