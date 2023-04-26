The USA dominates the global region with a total market share of around 39.1% in 2022 and is expected to continue to experience the same growth throughout the forecast period. The market for pain therapeutic injectables in the USA is expanding due to a number of factors. One of the contributing aspects is the increasing prevalence of chronic pain. Chronic pain is a major healthcare issue in the United States, affecting millions of people each year.

NEWARK, Del, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global Pain Therapeutic Injectables Market was around US$ 19.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 30.9 Billion in 2033.

Pain therapeutic injectables are an important part of the overall pain treatment industry because they offer patients suffering from acute or chronic pain instant and focused relief. The market for pain therapeutic injectables is predicted to rise as a result of increased investment in the development of new pain relief medicines.

The research and marketing of medications and injectables to treat pain are the primary objectives of the pain therapeutics market, which is a subset of the larger pharmaceutical sector. A number of variables, including the aging population, the increased frequency of chronic pain problems, rising investments in research & development, and the availability of new, cutting-edge medicines, have all contributed to the market’s steady growth in recent years.

The market for pain therapeutic injectables is a substantial one that is anticipated to expand in the upcoming years. This is a result of an increase in operations and trauma cases around the world, as well as an increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic pain problems. The development of non-opioid medications with unique extended-release delivery strategies that can reduce post-operative pain for a longer period of time is the main focus of manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Opioids are the leading segment in the drug class, and held a 5 3.4 % market value share in 2022, owing to the immediate pain relief that it offers compared to other drug classes.

market value share in 2022, owing to the immediate pain relief that it offers compared to other drug classes. The prescription drug segment is set to lead in terms of the product category of the pain therapeutic injectables market with a projected market value share of more than 56 . 0 % by 2033.

by 2033. In the indication category, the surgical pain segment held a significant share of 43.3% in the year 2022 as pain therapeutic injectables are largely employed in post-operative pain management.

in the year 2022 as pain therapeutic injectables are largely employed in post-operative pain management. By distribution channel, retail pharmacies held a share of around 27.5 % in 2022, owing to its ease of availability at retail pharmacies.

in 2022, owing to its ease of availability at retail pharmacies. The North American region dominated the global market with a U.S. holding value of about US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022, owing to the significant prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing surgical volume, and demand for pain therapeutic injectables post-surgery for pain management.

“The increasing prevalence of acute pain due to conditions like arthritis or chronic disease, and demand for pain therapeutics for post-operative pain management will propel the global market,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The market for pain therapeutic injectables represents a highly fragmented market. Leading players across the globe continue to research, develop and launch technologically improved drug delivery systems for injectables in order to improve the efficiency and durability of the product, thus, minimizing post-operative complications.

In February 2023, P&G IS, which planned to invest US$ 400 million to expand its Cache Valley plant and create at least 100 jobs over the next two decades, was approved by the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) Board for a tax credit.

In November 2021, Endo announced a fill-finish manufacturing deal with the American government to aid in the creation of essential medications.

Key Market Players:

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc), Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Sanofi S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Cadila Pharmaceuticals), GSK plc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Procter & Gamble, AstraZeneca, Cardinal Health, Perrigo Company Plc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Viatris, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the pain therapeutic injectables market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2018–2022 and projections for 2023–2033. The global pain therapeutic injectables market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the drug class – (opioids {tramadol, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and other opioids), by product – (OTC products and prescription drugs), by indication (surgical pain, cancer pain, neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal and joint pain, and others) and by distribution channel – (hospital pharmacies, specialty clinics, long term care centers, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies) across ten regions.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Pain Therapeutic Injectables Industry Research

Drug Class:

Opioids Tramadol Oxycodone Hydrocodone Other Opioids

NSAIDs

Local Anesthetics

Acetaminophen

Product:

OTC Products

Prescription Drugs

Indication:

Surgical Pain

Cancer Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Musculoskeletal and Joint Pain

Others

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Clinics

Long-Term Care Centers

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

