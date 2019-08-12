Painters Union Statement on ICE Raids in Mississippi

Breaking News
Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Today, August 12, 2019 the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, (IUPAT), released the following statement in response to the raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Koch Foods Inc and Pecos Food Inc plants in Mississippi, including those represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, (UFCW).

“Today, it is 680 poultry workers and their families who were impacted; tomorrow it could be construction workers and their families. We, the IUPAT, stand in strong solidarity with these workers, their families, their union, and their communities.

It is no coincidence that ICE targeted these plants where hundreds of workers, despite their immigration status, challenged abusive workplace conditions. It is a reminder to all of us, that this President is using immigration enforcement to target, retaliate, and attempt to kill worker organizing.

The actions of the Trump Administration, days after the white supremacist attack that killed 22 people is part and parcel of what happened in El Paso. They are both acts of terror against working people.

In the labor movement, we know that racial solidarity and class struggle solidarity is what advances the rights of all workers in this country. We will not allow any vigilante, politician, government, or boss to divide us.

We must come together with our differences and confront our true enemies, those currently in power, who are making themselves wealthier every day we remain divided.”

The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) represents a growing force of over 160,000 active and retired men and women in the United States and Canada. Our members work in the Finishing Trades as industrial and commercial painters, drywall finishers, wall coverers, glaziers, glass workers, floor covering installers, sign makers, display workers, convention and show decorators and in many more exciting occupations.

CONTACT: John Doherty
International Union of Painters and Allied Trades
6175922230
[email protected]
