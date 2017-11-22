Pakistan court orders release of Islamist blamed for Mumbai attacks

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – A Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered the release from house arrest of an Islamist leader accused by the United States and India of masterminding attacks on the Indian city of Mumbai in 2008 in which 166 people were killed, a prosecutor said.
